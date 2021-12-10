Tax-and-spend bill promises more economic pain

US lawmakers voted to raise the federal debt limit on Wednesday, eliminating the threat of a disastrous credit default with just hours to spare ahead of the deadline set by the Treasury. The deeply divided Senate voted on Tuesday to raise the borrowing cap by $2.5 trillion and the House of Representatives, the lower chamber of Congress, followed suit in the early hours of the following morning -- staving off the next showdown until at least 2023. "No brinksmanship, no default on the debt, no risk of another recession: responsible governing has won on this exceedingly important issue," Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said on the floor ahead of the votes. "The American people can breathe easy and rest assured there will not be a default."

