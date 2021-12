The Columbus Wrestling Team came away with wins by the Titans and Lady Titans in their home opener, Thursday. The Lady Titans won their dual with Girard, 48-12, with sophomore, Sophie Lloyd, junior, Jailyn Rodriguez and senior, Emily Welch winning their matches. Columbus took wins in five other matches due to open slots on the Lady Trojan Team. Sophomore, Madelyn Garcia and freshman, Emily Britt…

COLUMBUS, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO