Public Health

Bill will be life changing

Citrus County Chronicle
 5 days ago

Gov. DeSantis is doing everything he can to prolong the effects of this pandemic, including signing into law, laws that will penalize those who would help stop this virus by getting vaccinated and wearing masks. But, he’s not alone. Almost every Republican in every Republican-controlled state House is doing the same...

www.chronicleonline.com

Vanity Fair

Republicans: Let People Die of COVID or So Help Us We’ll Shut Down the Government

It’s hard to say what’s more idiotic: The possibility the GOP could shut down the federal government, or the reason they’re threatening to do so. Lawmakers are facing a Friday deadline to fund the government, with Democrats and Republicans currently at loggerheads over how long to kick the can down the road. Democrats want to pass a continuing resolution, or short-term spending bill, that would push off a debate over funding until next year. But a group of Senate Republicans, with support from their House colleagues, are preparing to complicate things further. According to Politico, a cadre of conservatives are threatening to shut down the government to keep Joe Biden’s COVID vaccination requirements on businesses from taking effect.
Citrus County Chronicle

DeSantis adds fuel to critical race theory fight

TALLAHASSEE — Continuing his administration’s campaign against critical race theory, Gov. Ron DeSantis on Wednesday teased legislation that he said would, in part, allow parents to sue schools that teach the theory. Flanked by Republican lawmakers, parents and Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran, the governor held an event in...
wcbe.org

Ohio Senate Leader Says Changes Are Possible In Vaccine Mandate Ban Bill

The Republican leader of the Ohio Senate says they're going to hold several hearings on a House bill that bans certain vaccine mandates and grants exemptions that are so broad, almost anyone could get one. The bill would be enforced on businesses and schools in both the private and public sector. But the Senate president leaves the door open to potential changes.
Citrus County Chronicle

New mandates for Florida

In an ironic twist, Florida just replaced one set of government mandates for another. Gov. DeSantis recently signed laws to “protect Floridians from losing their jobs due to COVID-19 vaccine mandates and protect parents’ rights to make health care decisions for students.” These new mandates were passed through a special session of the Florida Legislature. Our own Senate President Wilton Simpson and Rep. Dr. Ralph Massullo expressed enthusiasm for them. The administration describes the laws as “the strongest pro-freedom, anti-mandate action taken by any state in the nation.”
hamptonroadsmessenger.com

Senator Kaine on Build Back Better Climate Change Bill

During a recent press conference, Senator Kaine joined the League of Conservation Voters (LCV) and Climate power in order to rally for The Build Back Better Climate Change Bill. This bill provides much needed provisions to combat climate change, especially in the Hampton Roads region where the effects of climate change are especially prominent.
chronicle99.com

IRS Child Tax Credit: What Will The Parents Receive In January 2022

The parents who qualify for the child tax credit payments have received monthly payments for six months since July 2021. The parents with children under six have received $300 per month while the parents of children between 6-17 have got $250—the payments during 2021 amount to half of the cumulative amount that parents are to receive. The last set of the first half is due on December 15. In the new year, there is a change in child tax credit payments.
POLITICO

Mark Meadows’ attorney wants the Jan. 6 panel to hold off on its contempt referral for the former Trump chief of staff.

Be prepared for the committee not to listen. Mail call: George Terwilliger, the attorney for Mark Meadows, laid out his side’s argument against the select panel investigating Jan. 6 in a seven-page letter Monday morning. As Terwilliger sees it, the committee’s scheduled vote tonight to hold Meadows in criminal contempt of Congress for refusing to comply with its subpoenas would be “contrary to law” for two reasons: 1) the information the committee wants may be privileged; and 2) The Justice Department has, for decades, argued that senior presidential advisers — including former ones — cannot be compelled to testify by Congress.
The Staten Island Advance

‘Super responsible’ vaccinated people at wedding lead to Omicron outbreak at California hospital

Julie Johnson, San Francisco Chronicle (TNS) Most if not all of the guests wore masks when the Nov. 27 wedding ceremony started at a Wisconsin celebration that is now the suspected origin of an outbreak of coronavirus (COVID-19) and the omicron variant among Kaiser Permanente’s Oakland Medical Center staff in California, according to an attendee.
