With the official adoption of new district boundaries, the geographic stage has been set for an interesting 2022 election season for Lake County Board incumbents and hopefuls. If every board member runs for reelection, incumbents would face each other in four newly drawn districts. As of now, that would involve two Democrats in the Waukegan area and two Republicans in the far southwest part of the county, with a Democrat and Republican facing off in two other redrawn districts.

LAKE COUNTY, IL ・ 4 HOURS AGO