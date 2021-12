Psychotic illnesses such as schizophrenia cause severe distress and suffering for people who experience them and for their families. All too often, these illnesses prevent those affected from completing education, starting work or keeping a job, and participating in their communities. This can lead to impoverished lives and premature death, from suicide or preventable physical health conditions. People with psychotic illnesses die up to two decades earlier than those unaffected by these conditions. Read more: Physical health ignored in people with mental illness ...

