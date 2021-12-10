ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Floadia Develops Memory Technology That Retains Ultra-high-precision Analog Data For Extended Periods

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 5 days ago

TOKYO, Dec. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

- This Technology, Set for Presentation at SEMICON JAPAN at Tokyo Big Sight, Is to Be Applied to Computing-in-Memory Chips That Can Perform AI Inference Operations at Overwhelmingly Low Power -

Floadia Corporation, headquartered in Kodaira-shi, Tokyo, has developed a prototype 7-bit-per-cell flash memory chip that can retain analog data for 10 years at 150 degrees Celsius by devising a memory cell structure and control method. With the existing memory cell structure, the problem of characteristic change and variation due to charge leakage was significant, and the data retention was only about 100 seconds.

Logo: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M104461/202112064501/_prw_PI1fl_5N25P74m.jpg

Floadia will apply the memory technology to a chip that realizes AI (artificial intelligence) inference operations with overwhelmingly low power consumption. This chip is based on an architecture called Computing in Memory (CiM), which stores neural network weights in non-volatile memory and executes a large number of multiply-accumulate calculations in parallel by passing current through the memory array. CiM is attracting worldwide attention as an AI accelerator for edge computing environments because it can read a large amount of data from memory and consumes much less power than conventional AI accelerators that perform multiply-accumulate calculations on CPUs and GPUs.

This memory technology is based on SONOS-type flash memory chips developed by Floadia for integration into microcontrollers and other devices. Floadia made numerous innovations such as optimizing the structure of charge-trapping layers, i.e. ONO film, to extend the data retention time when storing 7 bits of data. The combination of two cells can store up to 8 bits of neural network weights, and despite its small chip area, it can achieve a multiply-accumulate calculation performance of 300 TOPS/W, far exceeding that of existing AI accelerators.

The content of this technology will be exhibited at a booth (booth number 1746) of SEMICON JAPAN to be held at Tokyo Big Sight from December 15 to 17, 2021, and Floadia's CTO, Yasuhiro Taniguchi will give a lecture at "TechSTAGE" from 11:15 a.m. (JST) on December 15.

About Floadia CorporationThe company was established in 2011 by a group of experienced engineers who had been developing embedded non-volatile memory chips for more than 20 years at Hitachi, Ltd. and Renesas Technology (now Renesas Electronics Corporation). Floadia is engaged in the business of licensing the processes and circuit designs required to manufacture an embedded non-volatile memory (which retains its memory content even when the power is turned off) for use in microcomputers, power semiconductors, sensors, and other devices to semiconductor manufacturers as intellectual property (IP). Compared with competing memory technologies, Floadia's non-volatile memory technology requires extremely low power consumption of only one-millionth that of its competitors when writing and erasing data, while having excellent heat resistance and the ability to reduce the additional cost of integrating it into a chip to about one-third. These features have already led to its use in automotive microcontrollers by a Japanese semiconductor manufacturer, and it has also been adopted by a Taiwanese foundry for use as embedded memory chips in smartphone components manufactured by the foundry.

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/floadia-develops-memory-technology-that-retains-ultra-high-precision-analog-data-for-extended-periods-301441943.html

SOURCE Floadia Corporation

Comments / 0

Related
gpsworld.com

Spectranetix announces high-precision A-PNT card for Army

Spectranetix Inc., a Pacific Defense company, has announced the SX-124 ruggedized 3U OpenVPX high-performance positioning, navigation and timing (PNT) card. With an ability to provide timing and positioning information in a GPS-denied environment through sensor fusion, the SX‑124 switch is designed for highly integrated systems with a requirement for the U.S. Army’s C5ISR Modular Open Suite of Standards (CMOSS) and alignment with the Open Group Sensor Open Systems Architecture (SOSA) technical standard.
TECHNOLOGY
Electronic Engineering Times

Analog Devices Extends Battery Life in Compact Applications

Article By : Analog Devices Inc. Designers can now extend battery life and reduce size in space-constrained IoT devices with two nanoPower modules with built-in inductors from Analog Devices. Designers can now extend battery life and reduce size in space-constrained Internet of Things (IoT) devices with two nanoPower modules with...
ELECTRONICS
Newswise

Lightweight space robot with precise control developed

Newswise — Robots are already in space. From landers on the moon to rovers on Mars and more, robots are the perfect candidates for space exploration: they can bear extreme environments while consistently repeating the same tasks in exactly the same way without tiring. Like robots on Earth, they can accomplish both dangerous and mundane jobs, from space walks to polishing a spacecraft's surface. With space missions increasing in number and expanding in scientific scope, requiring more equipment, there's a need for a lightweight robotic arm that can manipulate in environments difficult for humans.
TECHNOLOGY
aithority.com

NEC Develops High-Speed And High-precision Object Detection Acceleration Technology For Edge Equipment

– Approximately 8 times faster processing speed for car license plate detection – NEC Corporation announced the development of a “gradual deep learning-based object detection technology” that enables efficient and high throughput object detection for video analytics while maintaining detection accuracy. This technology enables up to eight times the processing...
SOFTWARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flash Memory#Non Volatile Memory#Memory Cell#Tokyo Big Sight#Semicon Japan#Sonos#Tops W
aithority.com

Piezo Motion To Offer Precision Motor Technology And Automation Across Asia

Piezo Motion’s new partnership with CNBEST Tech will expand access to affordable piezoelectric motor solutions in the Asian markets. Piezo Motion, a Brain Scientific company, and CNBEST Tech together announce a distribution partnership expanding the global footprint of Piezo Motion’s products into Asia. Piezo Motion is a developer and leading manufacturer of precision motor technology. CNBEST Tech, based in Beijing, China, is a distributor that provides motion solutions to original equipment manufacturers (“OEMs”) in the life sciences and medical device markets.
TECHNOLOGY
TechCrunch

iMerit Unveils: AI Data Solutions for Solving Edge Cases with Greater Precision

Edge Cases are a major challenge for ML models and if addressed successfully they become the greatest area of competitive differentiation in your AI. In this quick session iMerit’s VP of Engineering Sudeep George, shares a solution to solve edge cases by creating proprietary data sets with greater precision, turning them into massive opportunities for companies and their AI.
SOFTWARE
nanowerk.com

Development of a transparent and flexible ultra-thin memory device

(Nanowerk News) A two-dimensional (2D) nanomaterial-based flexible memory device is a critical element in the next-generation wearable market because it plays a crucial role in data storage, processing, and communication. An ultra-thin memory device materialized with a 2D nanomaterial of several nanometers (nm) can significantly increase the memory density, leading...
ELECTRONICS
Phys.org

Ultra-high precision search for exotic interactions

The standard model is currently recognized as the most successful theory for studying particles and their interactions. However, it still fails to account for some important astronomy observations, such as the existence of dark matter and dark energy. Physicists generally believe that there are new particles beyond the standard model, which transmit new interactions between standard model particles. Due to the weak effect of exotic interaction, searching for exotic interactions is extremely challenging, and it is urgent to explore new methods to improve experimental sensitivity.
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
World
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Electronics
Place
Tokyo, JP
TheStreet

Global Semiconductor Metrology Markets, 2021-2025 With 2020 As The Base Year - Opportunities In Advanced Memory Technologies Due To Growing Demand For IoT, Big Data, And AI

DUBLIN, Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Semiconductor Metrology Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global semiconductor metrology market is expected to have a 5.3% compound annual growth rate (CAGR) from 2020 to 2025. The semiconductor metrology market generated $1,697.2 million in 2020, with a base year growth rate of 9.2%.
MARKETS
Silicon Republic

EU data alliance launched to develop new cloud technologies

39 companies have so far joined the EU alliance to help boost cloud technology, with no US or Chinese firms currently part of the group. Companies from around Europe have joined the EU’s Alliance for Industrial Data, Edge and Cloud as part of the bloc’s plans to become a leader in a data-driven society and develop new cloud technologies.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

ArcSpan Technologies Raises $6MM In Seed Round To Accelerate Publisher Audience Monetization Software Platform; Introduces Business Advisory Board

NEW YORK, Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ArcSpan Technologies ( www.arcspan.com), a New York-based, real-time audience revenue monetization and optimization company, has raised $6MM in seed funding supported by AperiamVentures (formerly MathCapital) and a host of industry executives including Jonah and Noah Goodhart, Sarah Baehr, Matt Bostock, Curt Brockelman, Tina Daniels, Matt Greitzer, Geoff Judge, Grant Gregory, Chris Lien, Eric Matlick, Peter Naylor, Frans Vermeulen and Jim Warner.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Fundsquire Partners With Railz To Offer An Integrated, Quicker, And Transparent Funding Platform

TORONTO, Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Fundsquire , a source of capital for startup and scale-ups globally, has partnered with Railz to supercharge its funding platform, offering Fundsquire's global customers a seamless and powerful experience. Fundsquire has integrated Railz's API solutions to augment its funding platform, access comprehensive accounting data, and provide a transparent lending process for businesses accessing growth capital from Fundsquire.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

BaishanCloud Officially Launches Serverless Product

BEIJING and SEATTLE, Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BaishanCloud (Baishan), a leading independent edge cloud service provider in China, today announced that it has officially launched its serverless product function@edge. The new product serves as an integral part of Baishan's enhanced and unified serverless edge cloud platform geared towards providing faster, more secure, and more agile edge cloud services to global enterprise customers.
EDUCATION
BGR.com

Security holes discovered in 9 popular routers – is yours on the list?

Don't Miss: Tuesday’s deals: 150+ Amazon Black Friday sales that just came back Keeping a close eye on your online accounts is incredibly important with scams, hacks, and breaches as common as they are. Your hardware is at risk as well, which is why we always recommend keeping your devices updated. In fact, one of the most indispensable devices in your home can also be one of the most vulnerable. Cybersecurity researchers recently examined a number of popular WiFi routers and found over 200 potential security holes that could put your data at risk. Popular WiFi routers have huge security holes Editors at...
ELECTRONICS
Photonics.com

Highly Precise IR Lens Centration

OptiCentric® 101 IR is an ideal solution for the centration testing of infra-red (IR) lenses, as they are often used in defense and security as well as in the aerospace applications. Advantages of the system are the high-precision centering inspection in the visual spectral range (VIS) with a measurement accuracy of ≤0.1 µm as well as the significantly increased measurement accuracy in the mid- and long-wave infrared range (MWIR and LWIR). Division Manager Dr. Patrik Langehanenberg emphasizes: “With the new OptiCentric® 101 IR, we now achieve measurement accuracies of ≤0.25 µm for both the MWIR and LWIR spectral ranges. This allows us to meet the greatly increased requirements of our customers.”
ELECTRONICS
TheStreet

Hyundai Motor Group Reveal Mobile Eccentric Droid (MobED) - An All-New Mobility Platform For Versatile Applications

The Mobile Eccentric Droid (MobED) has four uniquely positioned wheels that move optimally and independently with a low and flat body. The platform is designed for applications that require stability and high manoeuvrability and it can be utilized in complex and challenging environments thanks to an adjustable wheelbase and flexible steering angles.
TECHNOLOGY
spglobal.com

Data and technology will fuel the energy transition

World leaders are doubling down on an energy transition that will rely more heavily on renewable sources of energy as we move closer to key climate commitments. Investment in the energy transition is well underway, with daily news reports announcing new projects for wind, solar, hydro-generation, battery and other storage technologies, hydrogen, bio-based fuels, and carbon capture and storage.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
TheStreet

Homewood Health Launches Pathfinder - Combining Market-leading Digital Innovation With Deep Expertise In Mental Health

GUELPH ON, Dec. 15, 2021 /CNW/ - Homewood Health today announced the launch of Homewood Pathfinder, the evolution of their Employee & Family Assistance Program (EFAP) currently being delivered to over 3 million Canadians and their family members. Pathfinder is an intuitive digital platform that provides new capabilities for the...
MENTAL HEALTH
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
75K+
Post
268K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy