Basketball

A&M women’s basketball shoots way to historic blowout win

By Ryne Ryskoski @rusty_ryskoski_
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNo. 18 Texas A&M women’s basketball bounced back from its first loss of the season with a blowout win on a historic night. In the 45-point win which brought A&M to a 9-1 record this season, the maroon and white shot 47% from the field and 61% from three-point range. Graduate...

