A&M women’s basketball shoots way to historic blowout win

Third year Texas A&M running back Isaiah Spiller declared for the 2022 National Football League draft today and although he didn't specifically declare that he was sitting out the Tax Slayer Gator Bowl versus Wake Forest, he did note that he would "forego my remaining eligibility" which probably doesn't just reference the 2022 football season. Thus, the Aggies are looking to replace the production of a guy who was a old school, workhorse back who made most of his yards after contact with balance and the vision to find open space. Spiller finished with just over 1,000 yards, averaged 5.65 yards per run, and added 25 receptions through the air. This was his second straight 1,000 yard campaign as he went over that magic number in 2020 as well despite playing in only ten contests (all of them versus Southeastern Conference schools).

1 DAY AGO