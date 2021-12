When Virgil Abloh presented his Fall/Winter 2019 collection for Louis Vuitton, he designed a runway set inspired by the streets of New York City’s Lower East Side. Fully built out with walk-up apartments and storefronts, Abloh added a touch of authenticity by inviting several graffiti writers to paint the venue. He flew in lauded graffiti pioneer Futura, who spray painted a metal store gate live as models walked the runway. Alife’s founder Rob Cristofaro briefly returned to his roots as the Bronx graffiti writer “Jest,” leaving cutty tags on garbage cans and stoops that guests like Takashi Murakami sat on. Of course, cryptic scrawls from Abloh’s longtime graffiti confidant Jim Joe were also on set and spray painted on the roof of the show’s venue. There were even throw-ups courtesy of Lewy BTM, a prolific graffiti bomber who was one of the only vandals to ever paint their name on the side of the Brooklyn Bridge.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 12 DAYS AGO