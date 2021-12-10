ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crimson Tide Roll Call: December 10, 2021

By Blake Byler
BamaCentral
BamaCentral
 5 days ago
Today is ... Nobel Prize Day

BamaCentral Headlines

Today's Crimson Tide Schedule

No games scheduled.

Crimson Tide Results

No games scheduled.

Did you notice?

• A total of 27 Crimson Tide student-athletes are slated to receive their diplomas this weekend during winter commencement, including five All-Americans, an Academic All-American and a dozen who competed as part of championship teams last season.

Football: Jalyn Armour-Davis, Braxton Barker, Slade Bolden, Darrian Dalcourt, DJ Dale, Josh Jobe, Shane Lee, Jaylen Moody, Charlie Scott, Xavier Williams and Daniel Wright. Bolden, who already earned a bachelor's degrees from UA, added a master's degrees in management. Scott earned a master’s in operations management.

Softball: All-American pitcher Montana Fouts and Maddie Morgan.

Track and Field: All-Americans Christian Edwards, Champion Allison, Leah Hanle, Joshua St. Clair and Paul Selden are set for this weekend’s commencement. It is the second degree for Selden and Hanle, who earned an MBA and master’s degree in educational psychology, respectively.

Baseball: Mikey White and Dylan Smith, who both went in the MLB draft (2015 and 2021), returned to the Capstone to finish their degrees.

Soccer: AJ Crooks and Kat Rogers.

Swimming and diving: Maria Reed, Greta Szilvasi and Ashley Voelkerding.

Women’s basketball: Megan Abrams.

Men’s tennis: Jeremy Gschwendtner.

• Three Alabama Tennis players landed on the national rankings at the end of the fall season.

  • Three Alabama Women's Tennis players also made the national rankings.
  • It was announced that New Orleans Pelicans guard Kira Lewis, Jr. suffered a season-ending ACL injury.
  • Reports say that Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry could be returning from his foot injury earlier than expected.

On This Date in Crimson Tide History

December 10, 1968: Former Alabama quarterback Dr. Pat Trammell died from cancer in a Birmingham hospital. He was 29. “This is the saddest day of my life," a tearful Paul W. “Bear” Bryant said.

December 10, 1993: Eddie Jackson was born in Lauderdale Lakes, Fla.

December 10, 2019: Broadcaster Eli Gold received the Chris Schenkel Award for excellence in broadcasting at the National Football Foundation (NFF) Annual Awards Dinner.

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day

"He can't run, he can't pass, and he can't kick. All he can do is beat you." – Paul W. “Bear” Bryant on Pat Trammel, the starting quarterback for the 1961 national champions.

We'll leave you with this...

On3.com

Who are the 3 teams in race for No. 1 ranked recruiting class?

There are three teams in contention for the No. 1 class in the On3 Consensus Team Recruiting Ranking. And all three are members of the SEC. It comes without surprise that two of those teams just played each other for the SEC championship game. The third team, and the current No. 1 class, is Texas A&M. Jimbo Fisher will sign a fifth straight top=10 class, and this one could be the first-ever No 1 class in program gram history.
COLLEGE SPORTS
BamaCentral

BamaCentral

Birmingham, AL
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
308K+
Views
BamaCentral is a FanNation channel covering University of Alabama athletics

