Sports shorts: Tokay soccer scores shutout over Edison

By News-Sentinel staff
Lodi News-Sentinel
 5 days ago
The Tokay High boys soccer team scored a 3-0 shutout over Edison on Thursday at Hubbard Field to improve to 2-1-3 in the preseason.

Carlos Pineda scored twice in the victory, along with one from Alan Garcia. Christopher Mendoza and Brian Dominguez each tallied an assist, and Eric Cahue notched two saves to preserve the shutout.

Eldiberto Perez, Ediberto Carbajal, Alan Garcia and Anthony Santoyo also played well.

Junior varsity boys

Tokay 3, Edison 1

Jaime Magallanes had two goals and assisted on the third goal by Edgar Villanueva as Tokay improved to 5-2. Alexander Trejo had 2 assists, and Nicholas Avalos had two saves.

BASKETBALL

Varsity boys

Manteca 76, Tokay 27

Quentin Thomas and Majid Khan had 7 points in Wednesday’s loss, along with 6 from Umar Rasool.

Junior varsity boys

Rocklin 57, Lodi 36

Connor Overbo led the Flames with 12 points as Lodi fell in the Matt Sidhu Memorial JV Tournament at River City High on Thursday. Blake Goen added 8 points, Joey Dockery had 5, Cole Smalley had 3, and four players had 2 each: Luke Leggitt, Caden Andes, Seth Gritsch and Jordan Diaz.

Freshman boys

Manteca 41, Tokay 32

John Carlo Agbayani led the Tigers with 9 points in Wednesday’s loss, along with 8 points from Wil Hubbart, 6 points and 8 rebounds from Maiher Dhaliwal, and 5 points and 5 boards from Jacob Ray.

