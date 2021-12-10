ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ankeny, IA

Prep wrestling: Bulldogs suffer first dual loss

By Courier sports reports
Ottumwa Courier
Ottumwa Courier
 6 days ago

ANKENY — In a CIML dual of 3A state dual hopefuls, Ottumwa and Ankeny Centennial battled to the final match as a pair of state wrestlers were left to decide who would walk away with a key early-season win.

Tied at 36-36 heading into the 145-pound finale, Drew Dunn was able to put away a 7-2 win against Ottumwa sophomore Braylon Griffiths in a battle of 132-pound 3A state qualifiers from a season ago. Dunn scored takedowns in each of the first two periods, added a near fall in the second and rode out Griffiths in the final two minutes to clinch the win that clinched a 39-36 dual victory for the 12th-ranked Jaguars over the 23rd-ranked Bulldogs.

Zach Shoemaker and Trevor Summers both improved to 9-0 on the season, scoring falls in two of the first three matches giving Ottumwa a 12-6 lead. Jay Guerra pinned Adam Ahmetasevic 30 seconds into the heavyweight match, pulling the Bulldogs (8-1) within 24-18 while Jasmine Luedtke pulled out a tough 6-4 win over Payton Bright at 113 pounds scoring a takedown early in the final period before holding on after being reversed in the final minute.

Corbin Grace, coming off his 100th win on Tuesday against Des Moines East, picked up his 101st career victory pinning Ryan Muller at 2:52 in the 120-pound match with Centennial. Dawson Goodwin won 10-3 at 120 pounds to tie the dual at 30-30 before Daltin Doud pinned Jackson Anonson in 28 seconds at 132 pounds to put the Bulldogs up 36-30 with two matches left.

