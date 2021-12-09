ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Kenny Pickett's fake slide leads to immediate rule change

By Luke Easterling
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aMo1q_0dJ7oPA000

It was an epic move that led to a long touchdown run, but we won’t ever see Kenny Pickett’s fake slide in college football without a penalty flag.

Pickett pulled the move during Pitt’s victory over Wake Forest in the ACC title game, leading to immediate debate about whether or not the move should be allowed going forward, considering the difficult position in which it puts opposing defenders trying to avoid a penalty themselves.

Sure enough, the play has warranted a swift rule change from the powers that be in college football.

Pickett himself appears to view the change as a badge of honor:

The top quarterback prospect in the 2022 NFL draft has certainly left his mark on the college game before he heads to the pros.

Comments / 0

Related
iheart.com

Wife Of Former NFL Quarterback Arrested For Grand Theft

The wife of former UCLA standout and NFL quarterback Cade McNown was arrested in connection to accusations that she stole "hundreds of thousands of dollars in designer goods" from her boss, philanthropist Sydney Holland, according to TMZ. Local law enforcement confirmed Christina McNown was charged with four counts of felony...
NFL
The Spun

Green Bay Packers Released Quarterback On Monday

The Green Bay Packers quarterback room got a little smaller on Monday. The team announced that its parting ways with practice squad QB Danny Etling. General Manager Brian Gutekunst informed media of the transaction. Etling was signed by the Packers last week to provide some positional depth in wake of...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#2022 Nfl Draft#The Powers That Be#Penalty Flag#Epic#American Football#Wake Forest#Acc#Kennypickett10
WIS-TV

Former Oklahoma QB transfers to USC

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Former Oklahoma quarterback Spencer Rattler announced Monday he is transferring to the University of South Carolina. Rattler said in a tweet, “Excited for the next chapter! #SpursUp.” University of South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer retweeted the message. This news comes after the top...
OKLAHOMA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Wake Forest University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

KC Chiefs work out former Cowboys running back

The Kansas City Chiefs look like they should be fairly confident in the first few layers of talent in the backfield, but general manager Brett Veach is always looking for further depth and potential prospects, which is why they recently hosted running back Brendan Knox for a free agent workout, per NFL reporter Aaron Wilson.
NFL
The Spun

Brian Kelly Reportedly Lets Go Of Notable LSU Coach

Just over a week ago, Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly shocked the football world by leaving the Fighting Irish for LSU. In the time since he left, Kelly has been making numerous changes to the LSU coaching staff. On Tuesday afternoon, another one of his reported moves is making headlines.
COLLEGE SPORTS
thefocus.news

Who is Kedon Slovis' stunning girlfriend Kate as USC QB enters transfer portal?

We reveal more about Kedon Slovis’ stunning girlfriend Kate McKay after it was announced the USC quarterback had entered the transfer portal. On Monday, 13 December, it was revealed USC quarterback Kedon Slovis had officially entered the transfer portal. Slovis, a junior in 2021, first came on the scene in 2019 when he earned a starting spot on the Trojans as a true freshman.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Wednesday’s Derek Carr News

The Las Vegas Raiders are 6-7 and trying to stave off playoff elimination for as long as they can. But they may be going the rest of the way without veteran starting quarterback Derek Carr. According to Steve Tannen of CBS Sports Radio, the Raiders are considering benching Carr and...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Lane Kiffin savagely trolls LSU Tigers coach Brian Kelly

Lane Kiffin isn’t buying Brian Kelly’s latest attempt to gain popularity in Louisiana. Kelly spoke at an LSU men’s basketball game against Ohio on December 1. He told Tigers fans how excited he and his family are to be a part of LSU — but something was off. His typical northeast United States inflection quickly became much more southern. The disingenuous accent caused many people to poke fun, including Ole Miss coach Kiffin.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

7A football champion Collins Hill to play in Las Vegas GEICO Bowl

Collins Hill, one of the more dominant Georgia state champions in history, is playing another game in Las Vegas. The Eagles will face Graham Kapowsin, Washington’s Class 4A champion, as part of the GEICO State Champions Bowl Series at 4 p.m. Saturday in a game televised by ESPN2, Collins Hill coach Lenny Gregory confirmed Monday. Chaminade-Madonna of Florida is playing Highland of Arizona in the second game.
GEORGIA STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

50K+
Followers
102K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy