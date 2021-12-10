ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Stock indexes rise on Wall Street after inflation report

By ALEX VEIGA
WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Q6TDO_0dJ7lisI00
Financial Markets Wall Street FILE - This Nov. 23, 2020 file photo shows the New York Stock Exchange in New York. Stocks are posting solid gains in the early going on Wall Street Friday, Dec. 10, after a government report on inflation last month, while still very high, was in line with what analysts were anticipating. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File) (Seth Wenig)

Stocks are higher on Wall Street Friday following a bout of choppy trading in the aftermath of the government's latest reading on consumer prices, which shows inflation is at a four-decade high.

The S&P 500 was up 0.7% as of 1:08 p.m. Eastern, after briefly shedding most of an early gain. The benchmark index, which is coming off its first loss in four days, is on track for its biggest weekly gain since February.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 114 points, or 0.3%, to 35,871, while the Nasdaq composite rose 0.5%. Both indexes wavered between small gains and losses in morning trading. The Russell 2000 index of small-company stocks was down 0.5%.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics said prices for U.S. consumers jumped 6.8% in November compared with a year earlier. Surging costs for food, energy, housing and other items have left Americans enduring their highest annual inflation rate since 1982. Core prices, which exclude food and energy, rose 4.9% year over year.

Those figures were right in line with the market’s expectations.

“Many have felt the effects of inflation in their day-to-day, so this likely isn’t a huge shocker to the market,” said Mike Loewengart, managing director, investment strategy at E-Trade.

The latest inflation data comes ahead of the Federal Reserve's two-day meeting of policymakers next week. Rising inflation has prompted the central bank to speed up the pace at which it trims its bond purchases, which have helped keep interest rates low.

Federal Reserve Chair Jay Powell has suggested the central bank could move more quickly to pare back, or taper, the amount of bonds it’s been purchasing each month to keep long-term interest rates low.

Analysts say the elevated inflation figures ramp up the pressure on the Fed to follow through on Powell’s comments. Many investors also expect the Fed to start raising interest rates from current ultra-low levels starting in the middle of next year.

“The inflation print from this morning will reinforce the Fed’s resolve to accelerate tapering. With the strength in the economic recovery, it is time to take the crutches away,” said Anu Gaggar, global investment strategist for Commonwealth Financial Network.

Apart from a decline Thursday, stocks have bounced back this week following two weeks of volatile trading that left the S&P 500 with back-to-back weekly losses. The index has now recovered most of the losses after the discovery of the omicron variant of COVID-19 was announced last month. It's now up 25% for the year and close to the all-time high set on Nov. 18.

Investors' worries over omicron eased this week amid encouraging signs that the variant may be less dangerous than delta. Pfizer said this week that its lab tests suggest the drugmaker’s COVID-19 boosters provide protection against the new strain.

More than 60% of the stocks in the S&P 500 rose. Solid gains in technology stocks outweighed losses elsewhere in the market. Business software maker Oracle surged 16% for the biggest gain in the S&P 500 after reporting strong quarterly results. Microsoft rose 2.2%.

Makers and sellers of household goods also helped lift the S&P 500. Costco climbed 6.2%, while Coca-Cola rose 1.9%.

Energy futures mostly headed higher. The price of U.S. crude oil rose 0.5%. Even so, most energy stocks in the S&P 500 fell. Occidental Petroleum was down 0.9%.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury note fell to 1.47% from 1.51% just before the inflation report came out. The yield on the two-year note dropped to 0.64%.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
Motley Fool

If I Could Only Own 1 Stock for the Next 5 to 10 Years, This Would Be It

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. One of the hallmarks of a robust long-term...
STOCKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jay Powell
AFP

US Fed will move quicker to face down inflation

The Federal Reserve on Wednesday announced a more aggressive stance to quell the wave of price increases that has affected cars, housing, food and other goods in the United States and become a political liability for President Joe Biden. The central bank's policy-setting Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) announced it will accelerate the phase out of its stimulus measures to end them in March, which would then allow it to as soon as May deploy its most powerful weapon against inflation by raising lending rates. While acknowledging the risk that the price increases could continue, Fed Chair Jerome Powell nonetheless maintained a steadfastly upbeat picture of the US economy, which he said was poised to continue its strong recovery and ready to be weaned off the central bank's easy money policies. "Economic activity is on track to expand at a robust pace this year, reflecting progress on vaccinations and the reopening of the economy. Aggregate demand remains very strong," Powell told reporters following the two-day FOMC meeting.
BUSINESS
Money Morning

Two Stocks to Sell First Thing This Morning

"Buy the dip." You hear that nearly every day from talking heads on any network. And it's true: Buying a dip can be great advice for investors. It can be a way to build an invincible stock position. Buy the dip, and you can wake up one day with all the profits at less than 50% of the total cost the other guy paid.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stock Indexes#Inflation#Wall Street#Stock Prices#Nasdaq#Americans#E Trade#The Federal Reserve#Federal Reserve Chair
invezz.com

Gold price prediction ahead of the Fed interest rate decision

Gold price has been within a horizontal channel since late November. Friday's CPI numbers, which exceeded experts' estimates, boosted the precious metal. Investors are keen on this week's interest rate decision from the Fed and other central banks. Gold price has begun the week with subtle movements as investors focus...
BUSINESS
WSB Radio

Stocks end higher after Fed accelerates stimulus pullback

Technology companies led a rally for stocks on Wall Street Wednesday after the Federal Reserve said it would accelerate its pullback of economic stimulus and likely raise interest rates three times next year to tackle rising inflation. The central bank plans to shrink its monthly bond purchases at twice the...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
U.S. Stocks
NewsBreak
Costco
MarketWatch

Bank of America Corp. stock falls Wednesday, underperforms market

Shares of Bank of America Corp. (BAC) dropped 0.43% to $43.94 Wednesday, on what proved to be an all-around positive trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) rising 1.63% to 4,709.85 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rising 1.08% to 35,927.43. Bank of America Corp. closed $4.75 short of its 52-week high ($48.69), which the company reached on November 3rd.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

U.S. oil prices turn higher after Fed policy update

Oil futures finished higher on Wednesday after the U.S. Federal Reserve announced plans to speed up its reduction of monthly bond purchases and signaled three interest-rate hikes next year, instead of one. Oil was initially trading lower as concerns that the omicron variant of the coronavirus will slow energy demand outweighed support from data showing a bigger-than-expected weekly decline in U.S. crude supplies. The Fed statement suggested that the central bank is "going to be more hawkish than the market originally anticipated," said Phil Flynn, senior market analyst at The Price Futures Group. U.S. benchmark stock indexes "firmed up" following the news, as did oil prices, said Tariq Zahir, managing member at Tyche Capital Advisors. January West Texas Intermediate crude rose 14 cents, or 0.2%, to settle at $70.87 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange after spending part of the session trading below the $70 mark.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
29K+
Followers
44K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy