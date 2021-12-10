ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Top 2,500 US troops will remain in Iraq, according to a general

By Himanshu Sharma
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe top US commander for the Middle East said Thursday that the US will keep the current 2,500 troops in Iraq for the time being, but that he expects greater attacks on US and Iraqi personnel by Iranian-backed militias eager to see American forces depart. Despite the United States’...

