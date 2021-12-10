ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Japanese Cat Mario Showcase Unveils a Little Extra Look at Pokemon Legends: Arceus

By Kirstin Swalley on December 9, 2021
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Japanese Cat Mario show has been going on for quite some time now, and this week we were lucky enough to get just...

ComicBook

Pokemon Legends: Arceus Getting New Nintendo Switch Controller and Other Accessories

Pokemon Legends: Arceus is headed to Nintendo Switch next month, and Hori is celebrating the game with a trio of new, officially-licensed accessories. The Arceus Vault Case offers a protective option that allows players to travel with their system along with 10 games. Pokemon fans that want to travel with their dock and charger in tow will want to opt for the Adventure Pack instead. Of course, the most exciting option might be the Split Pad Pro. The controller offers users a much bulkier option than the standard Joy-Cons. All three items feature art of the Mythical Pokemon, and will release the same day as the game.
Nintendo Life

Hori Is Releasing A Pokémon Legends: Arceus Split Pad Pro For Nintendo Switch

Believe it or not, but the release of Pokémon Legends: Arceus is next month on the Nintendo Switch. Ahead of the game's launch, accessory company HORI has announced a variety of themed accessories. The highlight of the lot is the Switch Split Pad Pro ($59.99 USD) - which can be...
hardcoregamer.com

Persona 4 Arena Ultimax Coming to PC, PS4, Switch

One of the best fighting games of the Xbox 360/PlayStation 3 era came from a surprising franchise. Best known for its relationship building, Atlus brought its talents in story telling to the fighting game genre with Persona 4 Arena and its expansion Ultimax. Well, after so many years, Atlus is...
dotesports.com

Pokemon Legends: Arceus might be the longest Pokémon game ever

With the release of Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl in the rearview, Pokémon fans have started scrounging for more information about Pokémon Legends: Arceus and what is to come with the game that looks to be taking the Pokémon franchise in an entirely different direction. Several leakers have been...
Siliconera

Hisuian Voltorb Will Appear in Pokemon Legends Arceus

Poke Balls will look different in Pokemon Legends Arceus, and that means a certain Pokemon will too. Hisuian Voltorb will appear in Pokemon Legends Arceus. There’s even a video showing it in action. Here’s the trailer showing off Hisuian Voltorb. Unlike a typical Voltorb, it is an electric and...
nintendosoup.com

HORI Introduces Pokemon Legends Arceus Split Pad Pro Controller, Adventure Pack And Vault Case

Gaming accessory maker Hori has announced a new line of products based on Pokemon Legends Arceus. The new series includes a Pokemon Legends Arceus themed Switch case, a Split Pad Pro Controller, as well as an “Adventure Pack” bag designed to hold a Switch and accessories. Links to the Amazon store pages along with preview images can be found below:
Polygon

Pokémon Legends: Arceus has a new Voltorb, who still looks like a Poké Ball

Voltorb, the Electric-type Pokémon who closely resembles a Poké Ball, is getting a Hisuian redesign for Pokémon Legends: Arceus, which comes to Nintendo Switch next month. The Hisuian form for Voltorb makes sense: The Poké Balls of the past that players will use in Legends: Arceus look different, more wood-grain-like, so Voltorb must too.
hardcoregamer.com

Hori Shows Off Pokémon Legends Arceus Switch Accessories

While many Pokémon players are currently making their way through Sinnoh in Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, a new/old adventure in the region is just over a month away. Pokémon Legends Arceus is scheduled for release on January 28 which takes place in Sinnoh of the past called the Hisui region. With this comes a couple of accessories from Hori that could come in handy for fans.
dexerto.com

Pokemon Legends Arceus’ Pokedex may have just leaked

A prominent insider has claimed to have leaked a large portion of the Pokemon Legends Arceus Pokedex. According to the leaker, Mythicals such as Darkrai will make their return in the 2022 Game Freak RPG. Although Pokemon Legends Arceus is technically a Gen IV origin story, players will experience a...
dotesports.com

New Pokémon Legends: Arceus gameplay demonstrates how to catch Pokémon in Hisui

New gameplay footage from Nintendo’s Japanese YouTube channel has given fans a closer look at what to expect when catching Pokémon in the upcoming Pokémon Legends: Arceus. The clip, which begins at 5:58, starts by showing off some of the places where Pokémon live in Hisui. Players will be able to explore and find Pokémon in locations like grassy fields, which are home to Bidoof, Starly, and Ponyta; beaches and coastlines, where Buizel and Floatzel frolic happily in the sand; autumnal forests, where Turtwig and Yanma are common; and moonlit areas, where Clefairy can be found. Catching these Pokémon isn’t as simple as always engaging them in a battle and lowering their HP, though. In Arceus, trainers will have to be a little more crafty about how they catch ’em all.
gamesradar.com

Pokemon Legends teases an announcement with the return of Ball Guy

Pokemon Legends Arceus appears to be teasing an imminent announcement. Earlier today on December 9, the official Pokemon Twitter account put out the tweet below, asking for followers to help the Ball Guy mascot pick up all the PokeBalls that he's misplaced. Clicking the link in the tweet itself will take you to the official Pokemon Legends Arceus website, but with a twist: Ball Guy's lost PokeBalls are ceaselessly descending from the top of the screen.
digitalspy.com

Pokémon Legends: Arceus reveals brand new Voltorb form

Pokémon Legends: Arceus is the series' first foray into the more action-adventure style of gameplay that's so popular at the moment, but that doesn't mean that it's not looking back at its roots as well. What do we mean by that? Why, another new regional variant of one of...
ComicBook

Pokemon Legends: Arceus Leaker Reveals Potential New Pokedex Details

Next month, Pokemon Legends: Arceus will release on Nintendo Switch, offering a new look at the past of the Pokemon world. The Pokemon Company has revealed some of the creatures players can expect to encounter, but there are still quite a few questions about which Pokemon will appear in the game's Pokedex. However, leaker @Riddler_Khu on Twitter has revealed some potential new details about this aspect of the game. As with any leak, readers are advised to take this with a grain of salt until we get confirmation from The Pokemon Company.
