Japanese Cat Mario Showcase Unveils a Little Extra Look at Pokemon Legends: Arceus

New gameplay footage from Nintendo’s Japanese YouTube channel has given fans a closer look at what to expect when catching Pokémon in the upcoming Pokémon Legends: Arceus. The clip, which begins at 5:58, starts by showing off some of the places where Pokémon live in Hisui. Players will be able to explore and find Pokémon in locations like grassy fields, which are home to Bidoof, Starly, and Ponyta; beaches and coastlines, where Buizel and Floatzel frolic happily in the sand; autumnal forests, where Turtwig and Yanma are common; and moonlit areas, where Clefairy can be found. Catching these Pokémon isn’t as simple as always engaging them in a battle and lowering their HP, though. In Arceus, trainers will have to be a little more crafty about how they catch ’em all.

