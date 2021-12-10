ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

Church Announcements: The Deacon Got Into A Fight | RSMS

 5 days ago

Bernice Jenkins got your Church Announcements about the Deacon that...

Praise Break: Powered By Purpose | RSMS

In this #PraiseBreak, Pastor @Frederick Haynes said, "Once you know why you live, you have a sense of purpose."
RELIGION
Times Daily

Churches announce Christmas-themed services

L First Baptist Church of Colbert Heights will present "Speak the Name" at 7 p.m. Dec. 12 and Dec. 13. It will be a night of praise and worship along with music and ministry from the church members. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. each day for the event, which is free of charge to the public.
COLBERT COUNTY, AL
Gephardt Daily

LDS Church announces new mission coming to Hawaii in 2022

HAWAII, Dec. 3, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is creating a second mission in Hawaii, it was announced Friday. The Hawaii Laie Mission — the faith's 408th mission worldwide — will open on Jan. 3, 2022, said a news release from the LDS Church. It will include the Laie Hawaii Temple Visitors' Center, three young single adult stakes near BYU–Hawaii, and two stakes in the Laie area.
HAWAII STATE
Black Tony In The Hospital? | RSMS

@Black Tony had my sympathy when he said he was in the hospital. But he lost it when he said he had to get a hysterectomy.
SOCIETY
Black Tony Inspired By Pastor Haynes | RSMS

​@Black Tony was inspired by Pastor @Frederick Haynes and gave a word on the show. But why couldn't Black Tony use all that inspiration to get him to come to work??
SOCIETY
Praise Break: When You Praise God, Every Hour Is Your Happy Hour | RSMS

Pastor @Frederick Haynes gave us this word inspired by Fred Hammond & Radical For Christ's "Let The Praise Begin." "When you praise God, you literally take a praise break so that you won't break down."
RELIGION
Reformed Presbyterian Church in Fulton Announces Christmas Series

The rebuilding effort in The Reformed Presbyterian Church in Fulton continues with a preaching series on the Person and Work of our Lord, Jesus Christ. A sermon on the subject of Who is Jesus? is scheduled for this Sunday, December 5th. This is to be followed by a sermon entitled...
FULTON, NY
What the Catholic Church Is Not, in Four Words

In my discernment that ultimately led to coming into full communion with the Catholic Church, one of my biggest challenges was figuring out just what the Church is. For years as a Protestant, every Sunday I rattled off the same formula that Catholics do: "one, holy, catholic, and apostolic." I ultimately found some clarity in Lumen Gentium about what these four marks of the Church mean. And I heartily commend paragraphs 811-870 of the Catechism of the Catholic Church, along with Bishop Barron's chapter "The Church" in his recent book Light from Light.
RELIGION
Journal-News

Final part of Catholic church restructuring plan to be announced soon

Sunday's announcement is the result of more than two years of work. Catholics within the Cincinnati Archdiocese will learn Sunday about how their parish will change within the next several years when the final "Families of Parishes" plan is released. The archdiocese released the "Families of Parishes" plan on Oct....
CINCINNATI, OH
Twin Falls Times-News

Church news: Local churches announce upcoming events

During the month of December, the Episcopal Church of the Ascension will be decorating the Christmas tree in the gathering area with hats, scarves, mittens and other warm items to be donated to Court Appointed Special Advocates for the children they serve. CASA serves children who have been abused or neglected, many of whom come into the court system with very little clothing.
TWIN FALLS, ID
spectrumnews1.com

Rev. Jesse Jackson stops in Milwaukee to fight against church taxes

MILWAUKEE — A group of Milwaukee faith leaders is demanding the city put a moratorium on the taxation of churches, and end the threat of foreclosure if they don't pay. Local faith leaders call it "Tax and Take" while the city assessor's office said they want to align with churches and that any organization that deserves an exemption should get one.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Re-Thinking The Death Of Ma'Khia Bryant

Thank you to Detective Chris Anderson for joining us on morning show today. But there are some things I still want to say about what happened to Ma'Khia Bryant in Columbus, Ohio.
PUBLIC SAFETY
kjzz.com

Church announces groundbreaking for new temple in West Africa

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced a groundbreaking date for the Freetown Sierra Leone Temple in West Africa. The groundbreaking ceremony will happen on March 19, 2022. The single-story temple will be built on a 2.9-acre site...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT

