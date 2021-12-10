ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
the salvation army headquarters in reykjavik stands out with its various shades of red

Cover picture for the articleSituated on the outskirts of the reykjavik city centre in iceland, the salvation army headquarters was recently completed by local firm teiknistofan tröð. with its faceted shape, characteristic roofscape, and distinct red tones, the building stands out from the surroundings as a focal point and local landmark. serving also as a...

Salvation Army Headquarters Iceland / Teiknistofan Tröo

Text description provided by the architects. The Salvation Army's headquarters in Iceland is located on the outskirts of Reykjavik city centre, close to the main access road from the east. The facetted shape, characteristic roofscape, and distinct colour make it stand out from the surroundings as a focal point and local landmark. The building serves as a church, new community centre, and headquarters for The Salvation Army in Iceland.
Robb Report

BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
goodshomedesign.com

HOME & GARDEN
goodshomedesign.com

HOME & GARDEN
thespruce.com

INTERIOR DESIGN
Robb Report

HOME & GARDEN
yankodesign.com

HOME & GARDEN
Robb Report

HOME & GARDEN
designboom.com

DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Independent

LIFESTYLE
CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE, MD

