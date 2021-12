The Green Bay Packers have released their Wednesday injury report ahead of this week’s showdown against the Baltimore Ravens. As a race for the playoffs heats up, the Packers find themselves in the driver’s seat of the NFC with a 10-3 record. And every game counts more than the last, as the Packers are currently in a three-way tie atop the NFC with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Arizona Cardinals.

NFL ・ 14 HOURS AGO