Is Blake Shelton destroying The Voice? One report says he was personally responsible for the show canceling its spring season under threat of an exit. Gossip Cop investigates. According to the National Enquirer, The Voice will not see a spring season in 2022 thanks to Shelton. He’s disappointing fans with his demands. “The grind didn’t give him enough time to concentrate on his career and family, and he told them he was ready to quit,” a source reveals.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 10 DAYS AGO