ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Society

Community members explore the intersection of queerness and faith

By Mark Choi
Tufts Daily
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Tufts LGBT Center and the COFFEE Interfaith Student Coalition hosted a Queerness and Faith event and dinner in the Sophia Gordon Multipurpose Room on Nov. 10. The discussion group was open to queer people and allies coming from all faith backgrounds, bringing together about 40 participants to grapple with the...

tuftsdaily.com

Comments / 0

Related
harkeraquila.com

Jewish community members urge alliance to battle antisemitism

“No one is born with hate,” said Michelle Dorfman (11), whose great-grandfather passed away in the Holocaust. “It’s something that you’re taught. So the more we become educated about a topic, the [smaller] the possibility of having prejudice against that.”. Since 1979, the United States experienced...
LOS ALTOS HILLS, CA
ourdavie.com

Board of education members help deliver food to community

Members of the Davie County Board of Education delivered Thanksgiving dinner to local families on Tuesday, Nov. 23. In partnership with Davie High Hunger Fighters, an on-campus ministry that supports students and their families, there were 127 boxes delivered to homes identified through the organization. Families include students at all grade levels in the district.
DAVIE COUNTY, NC
Brown Daily Herald

EGO revitalizes in-person programming for local queer community

Walk through downtown Providence on any weekend night and you’re likely to find a line of club-goers wrapped around the corner of Richmond and Friendship, all waiting excitedly to enter EGO Providence. One of the city’s well-known gay bars, EGO was opened in 2013 by club promoters Rafael Sanchez and the late Chris Harris. It has since grown to become a staple of Providence nightlife, featuring various themed nights and becoming home to the drag ensemble EGO Babes.
PROVIDENCE, RI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Kenosha News.com

Faith and community leadership meeting

The Rev. Jesse Jackson addresses a group of community and faith leaders at Grace Lutheran Church Tuesday, Nov. 30. WATCH NOW: The Rev. Jesse Jackson meets with Kenosha community leaders in wake of Rittenhouse verdict. “We took two hits to the face with the Jacob Blake shooting and the Rittenhouse...
KENOSHA, WI
dbknews.com

‘A Kind of Ache’: builds a world for the queer community

A single white spotlight illuminated performer Sarah Hennies as she gently beat a large drum with one puffy mallet. A large sculpture was suspended from the ceiling in the center of the stage. It was a large wheel with wooden drum sticks, magenta aluminum pipes that looked like wind chimes and pan lids on rods all hanging like it was an oversized baby mobile.
ENTERTAINMENT
The Pilot-Independent

Community angels show support of Faith in Action volunteers

Faith in Action for Cass County volunteers continue to make a difference in Central Minnesota, providing neighborly help to people of all ages. So far in 2021, 99 volunteers have served 330 people throughout Cass County — primarily older adults and families in need. These volunteers provided more than 2,000 rides, delivered over 4,000 home meals to rural areas, and spent over 660 hours building ramps and helping with chores and home modifications to help people stay in their homes and communities.
CASS COUNTY, MN
Sheridan Press

SAGE Community Arts featuring member show

SHERIDAN — SAGE Community Arts will feature the work of its members from Dec. 7 through Jan. 15. Special open houses will be hosted throughout the event. They include:. • Dec. 9 from 5:30-7 p.m. — open house cohosted with Uprising; refreshments provided by Verdello. • Dec. 16 from 5:30-7...
SHERIDAN, WY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Daniel Bell
laconiadailysun.com

AES student council members work to improve their community

ASHLAND — According to nokidhungry.org more than 13 million children in the U.S. live in "food insecure" homes. This means that those households don't have enough food for every family member to lead a healthy life. The Ashland Elementary School Student Council once again sponsored a Thanksgiving Food Drive to help with the local need. The students collected over 100 food items which will be donated to the Ashland Community Center.
ASHLAND, NH
heraldstaronline.com

Rev. Elliott calls community members to service

STEUBENVILLE — As the guest speaker for the Faith in the Future breakfast Wednesday, the Rev. Jason Elliott, pastor of First Westminster Presbyterian Church, encouraged everyone to work together for the betterment of the community while applying three key puzzle pieces. Elliott told about 100 attending the event at...
STEUBENVILLE, OH
thedailytexan.com

UT researcher studies the intersectionality of feminism, environmentalism practiced in communities

Editor’s Note: This article first appeared as part of the November 19 flipbook. A UT researcher examined how two communities incorporate feminism and environmental ideas in their everyday lives to better develop solidarity between the movements. The Twin Oaks Intentional Community in Virginia and Navdanya’s Biodiversity Conservation Farm in...
ADVOCACY
Columbia Missourian

Brittany Hughes, community organization through faith and social justice

Brittany Hughes serves as the community organizer for Missouri Faith Voices, a multi-faith, multi-racial nonprofit committed to racial equity. She has led congregations to become sanctuary congregations for migrant justice and helped continue the work to build a resource center for people who face homelessness. Hughes has dedicated her life’s work to build a better community for Columbia.
COLUMBIA, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Faith#Catholic School#Judaism#The Tufts Lgbt Center#Queerness#Protestant#Romaker Co#Lgbtq
wrfalp.com

African American Community Members Request Community Navigator Be Added by JPS

Community members asked the Jamestown School Board to consider adding a Community Navigator for the African American Community. The Jamestown Public Schools District used American Rescue Plan funds to hire two Community Navigators for the Hispanic community who started this Fall. Pastor Lee Croft-Clark spoke on behalf of members of...
JAMESTOWN, NY
Tufts Daily

Students reflect on creation of center for Indigenous and Native students

In October 2021, the Division of Student Diversity and Inclusion announced its plans to create a new identity center for Indigenous and Native American students. This center will join the seven currently established identity centers: the Africana, Asian American, FIRST, LGBT, Latinx and Women’s Centers and the Center for STEM Diversity. The plans have been both celebrated and criticized by Indigenous students, who see the center as the most significant move the university has taken to show its support. Below, students share their experiences with Indigeneity at Tufts, as well as their thoughts about the university’s places for the new center.
COLLEGES
225batonrouge.com

You can include your special needs child in your faith community, sponsored by Grace Therapy Center

Families who have children with developmental or intellectual disabilities often find it challenging to find a faith community. Many parents want to be spiritually fed while their children learn and grow in a fun environment, but they find that their children are unable to participate in church activities. Thankfully, there are local options like Grace Life Fellowship, which partners with Grace Therapy Center.
BATON ROUGE, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Christianity
thekatynews.com

Faithful Resilience: A Study on Climate Resilience for Faith Communities

Thursdays, January 13 – February 17, 6 p.m., online. Faithful Resilience is a six-part weekly study on climate resilience for faith communities. The climate crisis has arrived. Faith communities must not only react, but also prepare. Over the last decade, hurricanes have intensified, wildfires have burnt stronger, and heat waves have baked our cities. These events can only be expected to get worse in the next decades. Most of our faith communities are not ready for these climate-driven disasters. Yet, the communities who will be most threatened by climate change also have an opportunity to play a pivotal role in building resilience in their towns and cities. Whether a faith community has a large facility, land, social capital, or something else, those assets can be channeled into building climate resilience in preparation for the coming physical and spiritual storms of the climate crisis. Join us for a six-week exploration of how your house of worship/faith community can become a force for climate resilience for your community. To learn more/register, see: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/faithful-resilience-a-study-on-climate-resilience-for-faith-communities-tickets-215046809797. Contact Lisa Brenskelle at gcs.lrc@gmail.com for more information.
ENVIRONMENT
Telegraph

Church leaders willing to be ‘criminalised’ if conversion therapy ban is introduced

Church leaders have said that they are willing to be “criminalised” if a ban on conversion therapy stops them teaching their faith. More than 500 Christian ministers and pastoral workers from across the UK have written to Liz Truss, the Equalities Minister, warning that while they “have no desire to become criminals, and place a high value on submitting to and supporting our Government”, if their teachings are outlawed they will continue to follow their beliefs.
RELIGION
Globe Gazette

Corbin: The faith community has sown division as much as politicians

In 1564 – 56 years before the Mayflower set sail -- French pilgrims settled at Fort Caroline (near Jacksonville, FL) in search of religious freedom from the Europeans. While the Pilgrims and Puritans arrived in New England in the early 1600’s promising no religious belief or political persuasion would separate people from one another, ensuing sermons, fighting and laws proved otherwise (Smithsonian Magazine).
RELIGION
whitmanwire.com

Stevens Gallery explores labels in “Queer Ecology” exhibit

Peeking one’s head into the Stevens Gallery this week reveals an assortment of poems, pieces and pink sticky notes tacked to walls and scattered over articles of clothing. The exhibit is “Queer Ecology,” curated by Sara Little with contributors Ahmed Elsayed, Lee Thomas, Lukas Zmuidzinas, Aziz Sahbazovic, Renny Acheson and Piper Toohey.
VISUAL ART

Comments / 0

Community Policy