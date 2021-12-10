ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middle East

Saudi sovereign fund PIF set to raise $3.2 bln in Saudi Telecom stake sale

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iUECu_0dJ7Zv1p00

DUBAI, Dec 10 (Reuters) - The Public Investment Fund (PIF), Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund, is set raise 12 billion riyals ($3.2 billion) through the sale of a 6% stake in Saudi Telecom (STC) (7010.SE) after it priced the deal in a secondary share offering.

PIF set the final price for the sale of 120 million shares at 100 riyals per share, at the lower end of an earlier price range of 100 riyals to 116 riyals per share, according to an announcement on the bourse by one of the deal's lead managers.

The deal, which was marketed internationally, is the biggest equity capital market transaction in the Middle East this year, said a source familiar with the offering.

The Saudi stock index (.TASI), which is up nearly 26% this year, has seen a flurry of deals in recent months including the $1 billion IPO of bourse owner, Saudi Tadawul Group, and ACWA Power International's $1.2 billion listing. read more

PIF owned 70% of Saudi Telecom before the sale.

STC is Saudi Arabia's largest telecoms operator. It also owns subsidiaries and has stakes in companies operating in Kuwait, Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates and Turkey.

Reuters first reported PIF's plans to sell STC shares in June, which were later confirmed by the sovereign wealth fund. read more

PIF is the main engine of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's Vision 2030 plan to wean the economy off its dependence on oil.

$1 = 3.7513 riyals)

Reporting by Saeed Azhar; editing by Richard Pullin

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Health tech firm Innovaccer valued at $3.2 bln after Mubadala-led funding

Dec 15 (Reuters) - Healthcare technology company Innovaccer Inc on Wednesday raised $150 million in a funding round led by Abu Dhabi state fund Mubadala, bringing the San Francisco-based firm's valuation to $3.2 billion. The COVID-19 pandemic accelerated the healthcare sector's migration to the virtual realm, resulting in companies doubling...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Intel to invest $7 billion in Malaysia to build new plant

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - Intel Corp will invest 30 billion ringgit ($7.10 billion) in Malaysia over a decade to build new assembly and testing facilities, Chief Executive Pat Gelsinger said on Thursday. The new advanced packaging facility in Malaysia is expected to begin production in 2024, he said. ($1 =...
ECONOMY
Variety

Saudi Arabia Hosts XP Music Conference as It Seeks to Become an Industry Center in Western Asia

Earlier this week, the inaugural edition of Saudi Arabia’s XP Music Conference took place over three days and nights in Riyadh, drawing hundreds of music industry professionals and artists from around the Persian Gulf and beyond. The event was sponsored by the Saudi government as it seeks to open itself up to more opportunities in the music industry — such as Justin Bieber’s recent concert in the country — amid both international criticism over the murder of Jamal Khashoggi and a tough time for privately held annual music conferences, such as France’s Midem (which on Wednesday announced it will not hold...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pif#Sovereign#Telecoms#Saudi Telecom#Saudi Tadawul Group#Stc#Crown
Reuters

Bitcoin company NYDIG valued at $7 bln after latest fund raising

Dec 14 (Reuters) - NYDIG said on Tuesday it raised $1 billion in a funding round led by venture firm WestCap with participation from existing investor Bessemer Venture Partners, valuing the bitcoin company at more than $7 billion. The company, a subsidiary of Stone Ridge, operates a full-stack bitcoin platform...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Dubai
NewsBreak
Middle East
Country
Saudi Arabia
Reuters

PIF to invest up to 1 trillion riyals in Saudi by 2025, chief says

RIYADH (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund plans to invest up to 1 trillion riyals ($266.57 billion) in the domestic economy by 2025, Yasir al-Rumayyan, the sovereign wealth fund’s governor said on Monday. He was speaking at a forum in Riyadh following Saudi Arabia’s announcement of its...
MIDDLE EAST
wincountry.com

Saudi Arabia funds target investments of $5 billion in Bahrain – BNA

CAIRO (Reuters) – Saudi Arabia funds and entities target investments of $5 billion in development projects in Bahrain, Bahrain’s state news agency (BNA) reported on Thursday following a meeting between Saudi and Bahraini crown princes in Manama. Saudi Arabia’s de facto ruler Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman arrived...
MIDDLE EAST
Screendaily

Saudi entertainment group Telfaz11 secures multi-million dollar funding line

Telfaz11, one of Saudi Arabia’s fastest-growing content groups, has secured a multi-million-dollar funding line from a consortium of high-profile local financiers. Riyadh-based Telfaz11 was at the forefront of Saudi Arabia’s YouTube youth content revolution in the early 2010s. Co-founders Alaa Yousef Fadan, Ali Al Kalthami and Ibrahim Al Khairallah are now in the process of expanding their operations into high-end drama and feature film.
WORLD
rigzone.com

Saudis Raise Oil Prices for Asia and USA

The move comes days after the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies surprised traders with a decision to boost crude output. Saudi Arabia raised oil prices for buyers in Asia and the U.S., signaling it sees demand staying strong despite the spread of the omicron variant of the coronavirus.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
ShareCast

Saudi raises crude prices for Asia in January in possible sign of confidence

Crude oil futures are trading on the front foot in the early going after Saudi Aramco raised its official selling prices for Asia in January. "The move suggests that the Saudis have confidence in the demand outlook, and the market appears to be taking comfort in that," analysts at ING told clients, according to Dow Jones Newswires.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Reuters

248K+
Followers
254K+
Post
119M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy