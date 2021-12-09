Report: Former Texans WR Demaryius Thomas has passed away at age 33

Former Houston Texans receiver Demaryius Thomas passed away at age 33.

Miles Garrett from FOX 5 Sports in Atlanta confirmed that the former five-time Pro Bowler passed away at the age of 33. There is no clear cause of death.

Thomas is best known for his time with the Denver Broncos where he played from 2010-18. At the trade deadline in the 2018 season, as the Texans were looking for receiver help after Will Fuller had torn his ACL, Houston made a deal to bring Thomas to the Texans.

Through his seven games with the Texans, the former Super Bowl 50 champion caught 23 passes for 275 yards and two touchdowns. Thomas ruptured his Achilles in Week 16 at the Philadelphia Eagles and did not get to play for Houston in their lone postseason encounter that year, the 2018 AFC wildcard against the Indianapolis Colts.

Houston released Thomas in the offseason, and he played 11 games with the New York Jets the following season.

Former Texans defensive back Kareem Jackson told reporters on Oct. 31, 2018, that he was pleased to have Thomas on the team.

“We grew up in the same area, so, I’ve known him ever since like middle school, high school,” Jackson said. “Just kind of playing against each other in the summertime, basketball and stuff. Also, once he got to Georgia Tech, one of my best friends was his roommate, so I’ve known him for a long time. We’ve spent a lot of time together.”