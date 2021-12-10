macthemikey

Warner Bros. Pictures has released a new clip for The Matrix Resurrections, which will be in theaters and on HBO Max on December 22. Just over a minute long, this new sneak-peek clip debuted during The Game Awards, and is a quintessential slice of transcendent disorientation synonymous with the film franchise. After entering a rooftop moving portal, which transports Neo inside a train shuttling through Japan, he enters a cabin and is greeted by two old friends: himself, and Morpheus, in their first meeting. Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (Watchmen), now in the role of Morpheus, tells Neo, "Nothing comforts anxiety like a little nostalgia." Check out the clip below--but don't expect it to make sense, maybe, until you see it in the context of the film.

