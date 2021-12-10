ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
macthemikey

By macthemikey
Gamespot
 6 days ago

@vegantruth: Just a couple of guesses; forgive...

www.gamespot.com

Gamespot

New Cobra Kai Season 4 Trailer Takes It To The Mat

Netflix has released a new trailer for Season 4 of Cobra Kai, the popular series continuing The Karate Kid film saga. New episodes will hit the streaming service on December 31. As has been teased in previous clips of the upcoming season, former foes Daniel (Ralph Macchio) and Johnny (William...
Neo Is Haunted And Comforted By His Past In New Matrix Resurrections Clip

Warner Bros. Pictures has released a new clip for The Matrix Resurrections, which will be in theaters and on HBO Max on December 22. Just over a minute long, this new sneak-peek clip debuted during The Game Awards, and is a quintessential slice of transcendent disorientation synonymous with the film franchise. After entering a rooftop moving portal, which transports Neo inside a train shuttling through Japan, he enters a cabin and is greeted by two old friends: himself, and Morpheus, in their first meeting. Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (Watchmen), now in the role of Morpheus, tells Neo, "Nothing comforts anxiety like a little nostalgia." Check out the clip below--but don't expect it to make sense, maybe, until you see it in the context of the film.
Sonic The Hedgehog 2 Trailer Breakdown: All The Easter Eggs And References

He's still gotta go fast, as it turns out. Sonic the Hedgehog 2 is speeding into movie theaters on April 8 and now we have our first look at the upcoming film--and the new characters joining our furry blue hero (Ben Schwartz). The first trailer for Sonic 2 is jam-packed, leaving a lot for us to sort through.
The 20 Best TV Series To Watch on Amazon Prime Video

For multiple awards seasons, Amazon was shut out by streaming services that had dedicated themselves to the production and development of top-drawer content. Amazon Prime Video, on the other hand, was the service that many streaming subscribers forgot they even had; it was just an extra perk for users who subscribed to Amazon's express and same-day delivery options.
I Have Misgivings About Forspoken And Its Protagonist

My first impression of Forspoken upon watching its reveal trailer was genuine glee. Seeing a Japanese-developed role-playing game with a dark-skinned person of color as the main protagonist is rare. Seeing such a game starring a Black woman is exceptionally rare. Learning later that a vast majority of the principal cast are women is practically unheard of.
Everything Everywhere All At Once Trailer Unlocks Portal To Other Dimensions In An Accountant's Office

A24 has released the first official trailer for Everything Everywhere All At Once, which will be in theaters on March 25, 2022. Written and directed by the filmmaking duo of Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert--who together also pulled double-duty on 2016's Swiss Army Man--the film is about "an aging Chinese immigrant [who] is swept up in an insane adventure, where she alone can save the world by exploring other universes connecting with the lives she could have lived." That brief synopsis only hints at the vivid awesome fever dreams that this movie looks to explore with style and humor. Check out the trailer for the "interdimensional action film" below, and see for yourself.
