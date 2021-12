PFC U.S. Army 1946-1948 Member of the 269th Army Band. He just turned 92, lives alone, he drives, he is an extremely active part of the Rowan County Veteran’s Honor Guard, playing taps in the funerals. He worked to get the Honor Guard as well as the local VFW a defibrillator & brought in someone that works EMS to come and teach them how to use it. He still has such a sharp mind & can tell you down to the second how long he was married to his wife, which we as grandchildren lovingly called “Nana”.

SALISBURY, NC ・ 8 DAYS AGO