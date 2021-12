Sadly, an average of 100 Minnesota Veterans die by suicide each year. Two-thirds of these deaths are by guns. To help prevent Veteran suicide MDVA is partnering with the VA Healthcare System to distribute free gun locks. According to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, a locked gun can mean the difference between a tragic outcome and a life saved for someone in crisis. Though Veterans are well-versed in firearm safety, all gun owners should understand that during emotional or stressful times, delaying access to a gun could mean the difference between life and death. Gun locks can prevent someone in crisis from tragically taking their own life.

MILITARY ・ 5 DAYS AGO