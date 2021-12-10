ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, MN

Incredible Rochester Spa is Back Open After 3 Month Remodel

By Jessica Williams
1520 The Ticket
1520 The Ticket
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

After 3 months of hard work, a spa in Rochester, Minnesota is finally open for business again after a tragic flood when a pipe burst. Branch Out Day Spa in Rochester, Minnesota is Open Again After 3 Months of Remodeling. Click Here for a Half-Off Gift Certificate (while supplies...

1520theticket.com

Comments / 0

Related
1520 The Ticket

Federal Grant For Private Jet Service Center in Rochester

The federal government has awarded a $250,000 grant to help fund a new hangar at the Rochester Airport to house a corporate repair and maintenance facility. According to Rochester State Senator Carla Nelson, the Airport Infrastructure Renewal grant will help allow for Great Planes Aviation to expand its operations in Rochester to be an FAA-certified repair station to service Cirrus, Gulfstream, Bombardier, and other jet aircraft. Nelson says the company has 10 employees in Rochester and plans to expand its local workforce to 32.
ROCHESTER, MN
1520 The Ticket

Are Professional Burglars Operating In Rochester?

Rochester, MN (KROC AM News) - A Rochester homeowner called 911 Tuesday evening after his in-home surveillance system was activated and indicated two burglars were inside his residence. Officers went to the home in the 2100 block of Fieldstone Rd SW and decided to call in the RPD emergency response...
ROCHESTER, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rochester, MN
Rochester, MN
Lifestyle
Local
Minnesota Business
Rochester, MN
Business
Local
Minnesota Lifestyle
State
Minnesota State
1520 The Ticket

December 16th Your $20 Bill in Rochester’s Red Kettles = $120!

If you have a $20 bill to spare tomorrow (December 16, 2021), please drop it in a Salvation Army of Rochester Red Kettle so it can turn into $120. Is it Christmas Magic that makes it worth so much more? Yes...and it's Think Bank that's stepped up to the plate to deliver this awesome match in support of The Salvation Army’s 125th Red Kettle Campaign in Rochester.
ROCHESTER, MN
1520 The Ticket

Severe Thunderstorm Warning For Rochester and Neighboring Areas

LaCrosse - WI, US, National Weather Service. ...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 815 PM CST FOR WESTERN WINONA...OLMSTED...SOUTHWESTERN WABASHA...DODGE AND FILLMORE COUNTIES... At 739 PM CST, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Mantorville to 6 miles northwest of Wykoff to 6 miles southwest of Harmony, moving northeast at 75 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include... Chatfield, St. Charles, Pine Island, Eyota, Oronoco, Dover, Lanesboro, Plainview, Rushford and Altura. This includes Interstate 90 in Minnesota between mile markers 205 and 246. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CST for northeastern Iowa...and southeastern Minnesota. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. TORNADO...POSSIBLE; THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE; HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED; MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN; WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED; MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH.
ROCHESTER, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Day Spa#Remodeling#Open Again After#18th Ave
1520 The Ticket

How to Watch ‘Sold Out’ – a Movie Set and Filmed Here in Minnesota

If you're looking for something to watch over the holidays, this movie set in-- and filmed-- here in Minnesota is now streaming online. There have been several holiday movies that have been filmed here in Minnesota and western Wisconsin over the past couple of years. Like 'A Christmas Wish in Hudson,' which shot on-location over the river in Wisconsin back in February and is streaming right now on The Roku Channel. There was also the 2020 Lifetime movie 'The Christmas Listing,' which filmed its scenes at the Erickson Farmstead in Isanti.
MINNESOTA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Facebook
1520 The Ticket

300+ Crashes in Minnesota – Some Captured on Videos (WATCH)

Undated (KROC-AM News) - A final tally of the traffic crashes that occurred during the first major winter storm of the season in southern Minnesota exceeded 300. The State Patrol says it received reports of 321 crashes between 6 AM on Friday and noon on Saturday. One of the crashes, in which alcohol was also listed as a possible contributing factor, resulted in the death of the California man late Friday night in Maplewood.
MINNESOTA STATE
1520 The Ticket

Rochester Set New Snowfall Record For Dec. 10

Rochester MN (KROC-AM News) - The track of the snowstorm that hit southern Minnesota on Friday was a bit more to the north than expected but it still produced a record-setting snowfall in Rochester. The official total measured at the Rochester Airport was 6.5 inches, which was more than an...
ROCHESTER, MN
1520 The Ticket

Heaviest Snow Band Shifted to North of Rochester

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - It appears suburbs on the eastern side of the Twin Cities were the hardest hit by the first major winter storm to hit southern Minnesota this season. As of late Friday night, there were unofficial reports of 15-20 inches of snow in Woodbury and the...
ROCHESTER, MN
1520 The Ticket

Wisconsin’s Omicron Family Restaurant Selling Corona T-Shirts

The Omicron Family Restaurant in West Bend, Wisconsin, has officially sold out of their Corona t-shirts...but don't worry, there's more coming. The restaurant decided to have fun with the matching names for Corvid's latest variant and their business name after people kept coming in and taking selfies with the Omicron sign, saying they got Corona there.
WISCONSIN STATE
1520 The Ticket

Café Steam in Rochester Expands Adding Colorful New Company

A well-known Rochester coffee shop has expanded, adding roasting to their duties, making coffee available for wholesale and retail. Colorway Coffee Roasters Now Has Coffee Available For You. In January of this year, Café Steam purchased Narrow Roads Coffee and opened Colorway Coffee Roasters. According to a news release, Colorway...
ROCHESTER, MN
1520 The Ticket

1520 The Ticket

Rochester, MN
796
Followers
2K+
Post
256K+
Views
ABOUT

1520 The Ticket KOLM has the best sports coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Rochester, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://1520theticket.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy