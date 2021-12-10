Incredible Rochester Spa is Back Open After 3 Month Remodel

If you're looking for something to watch over the holidays, this movie set in-- and filmed-- here in Minnesota is now streaming online. There have been several holiday movies that have been filmed here in Minnesota and western Wisconsin over the past couple of years. Like 'A Christmas Wish in Hudson,' which shot on-location over the river in Wisconsin back in February and is streaming right now on The Roku Channel. There was also the 2020 Lifetime movie 'The Christmas Listing,' which filmed its scenes at the Erickson Farmstead in Isanti.

