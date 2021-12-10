Local horse rescue turns to the community to help feed horses for the winter

SALVISA, Ky. (WTVQ) – While donations of all kinds are going out for the people of western Kentucky, one man is thinking of the displaced animals who also lost their homes. Rusty Barrett from Flying Arrow Farm says he knew he was blessed Friday night when the tornado stopped just three miles from his farm. Barrett says while talking with his aunt in Bowling Green that night, it took him all of thirty minutes to figure out what he could do to help the people, and horses, of western Kentucky.

