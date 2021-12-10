ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Local horse rescue turns to the community to help feed horses for the winter

actionnewsnow.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Diamonds in the rough Horse Rescue is...

www.actionnewsnow.com

Comments / 0

Related
wnctimes.com

Wild Donkeys and Horses Help Other Animals Find Water by Digging Wells

Science -- December 10, 2021 In the heart of the world’s deserts— anywhere a donkey could go — there roam herds of feral. donkeys and horses. These are the descendants of a once-essential but now-obsolete labour force. In Australia they've been considered a threat to the natural environment, have been the target of mass eradication and lethal control programs.
ANIMALS
wcbi.com

A sweet potato giveaway helped feed the need in the community

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI)- Feeding the need of the community; just one person at a time was the message for a group in Columbus that gave away sweet potatoes. The 2,500 pounds of sweet potatoes came from Vardaman. Anyone that came by St James Methodist Church was given as many sweet potatoes as they wanted to help fill everyone up.
COLUMBUS, MS
carriagetownenews.com

Girl Scout Works to Rescue Horses, Help Equine Shelter

EXETER — There are millions of unwanted horses in the United States, according to the American Veterinary Medical Association. Giving at least some of them a caring home is the goal of one Girl Scout, who has worked to publicize the need for horses to be taken care of. With their project “Rescue and Rehome,” Elijah Lembo has earned the highest honor in Girl Scouting for a high schooler, the Gold Award.
EXETER, NH
13abc.com

Wood County horse and donkey rescue in need of help

MILLBURY, Ohio (WTVG) - A Wood County rescue that helps horses and donkeys that have been abandoned or abused needs help. Many charities were especially hard-hit by the pandemic because they weren’t able to hold in-person fundraisers. The Healing Barn is one of them, but the organization is coming up with creative ways to keep the doors open in this season of giving.
WOOD COUNTY, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Diamonds In The Rough#Horse Rescue
WTVQ

Local farm offers empty stables to displaced horses

SALVISA, Ky. (WTVQ) – While donations of all kinds are going out for the people of western Kentucky, one man is thinking of the displaced animals who also lost their homes. Rusty Barrett from Flying Arrow Farm says he knew he was blessed Friday night when the tornado stopped just three miles from his farm. Barrett says while talking with his aunt in Bowling Green that night, it took him all of thirty minutes to figure out what he could do to help the people, and horses, of western Kentucky.
SALVISA, KY
WKRC

Local animal rescue helps Mayfield

A local nonprofit and animal rescue organization is making sure people and their pets are taken care of in Western Kentucky. HART Cincinnati is a foster-to-adopt rescue organization. Following the deadly outbreak of tornadoes, an organization HART Cincinnati worked with over the summer on a hoarding case reached out for...
CINCINNATI, OH
MassLive.com

‘Skinny but otherwise okay’: Two horses looking for adopters after being rescued by MSPCA-Angell

Two horses were described as “skinny but otherwise okay” after being surrendered to MSPCA-Angell from a Central Massachusetts farm. The horses are 22-year-old mare “Fancy” and 18-year-old Haflinger male “Goldie,” whose owner opted to surrender them after becoming overwhelmed and unable to meet their needs. The horses are now being treated by staff and volunteers at MSPCA’s Nevins Farm in Methuen where they have access to over 55 acres of pasture, a safe and warm barn and most importantly food, water and veterinary care, the animal nonprofit said in a press release.
METHUEN, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Pets
mineolaamerican.com

Students Help Feed Local Families This Thanksgiving

Mineola Middle School students are lending a hand to help community members. Students in the Community Action Club first held a food drive to collect non-perishables and Thanksgiving food items. Then, they put together boxes filled with the donated items to give to 25 local families in need ahead. The donation boxes are being paired with a turkey to give families all of the essentials for a hearty Thanksgiving meal.
MINEOLA, NY
San Diego Channel

Missouri couple helping feed their community this holiday season

A couple in Missouri is helping to feed those in their community this holiday season. Last September, Jennifer and Adam Parker created the Tiny Pantry. According to KMBC, they've served 35 families and more than 100 people this year. But they offer more than food. They also offer hope. "They...
MISSOURI STATE
Lancaster Online

Visitors say 'hay' to horses at Noble Hill Rescue open house

Visitors toured Kirkwood horse rescue Noble Hill Rescue at its open house Saturday. Noble Hill takes in horses and other animals that are no longer able to work. The open house also featured handmade gifts from local vendors, including soaps, wreaths, other decorations and pony rides.
ANIMALS
thevindicator.com

Dayton Noon Lions Club helping feed the community

The Dayton Noon Lions Club has been working hard to help feed the community this holiday season. They recently presented Trinity Baptist Church with a $600 donation to assist them in their annual Community Thanksgiving Dinner. The group also traveled to Jacinto City to pick up 11 pallets of Meals Ready to Eat (MRE), which yielded 6,336 meals for the Trinity River Food Bank in Cleveland, TX. President Mike George is pictured with the meals that David Finney transported.
DAYTON, TX
NBC 29 News

Animal sanctuary saving horses while also helping people

LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Serenity Farm Equine Sanctuary provides a home for horses that would not otherwise have one. Its original mission was to save horses in critical need, but now it also provides equine-assisted learning. This learning can help treat a variety of disorders ranging from PTSD to ADHD.
LOUISA COUNTY, VA
iBerkshires.com

Lanesborough Turns Out to Help Draft Horse Out of Ditch

LANESBOROUGH, Mass. — Randy Cormier sent out plea for help over Facebook on Sunday. More than 40 responded to Brookside Farm to help Dexter, a Belgian draft horse, out of a freezing ditch to safety. Owners Cormier and Heidi White said they are extremely thankful for the help of the...
LANESBOROUGH, MA
everythinghorseuk.co.uk

Is your horse needle shy? Help is at hand!

The Mare and Foal Sanctuary will be launching another of its successful Confident Horse webinars on 8th December. This time the expert team will be looking at how to help a horse or pony with needle shyness. When a horse or pony is needle shy it is usually because they...
ANIMALS
GoDanRiver.com

How can therapy involving horses help people with disabilities?

Al Marmoom Desert Conservation Reserve, the largest unfenced nature reserve in the UAE, is offering those with disabilities free equestrian therapy sessions. Improved posture isn’t the only benefit disabled riders experience – there are mental benefits too.
ANIMALS
Central Michigan Life

Q&A: Hopewell Ranch director heals community with horses

*Disclaimer: Mention of suicide and depression. Since 2004, Jodi Stuber, the executive director and equine specialist at Hopewell Ranch, has used horses to hold therapy sessions for people who have depression, anxiety, trauma and physical disabilities. The therapy farm is located at 6410 Leider Rd. in Weidman, Michigan. The ranch...
WEIDMAN, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy