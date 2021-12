Boltrend Games is launching a sequel to the extremely popular console game from Japan called Fantasy Life, created by LEVEL-5. Fantasy Life Online, the new simulation RPG, is shifting platforms to enter the mobile space and will be available to download tomorrow, December 7th at 2:00 am UTC. It is a game with 12 Classes and three Styles to choose from, set in a world with thrilling combat and an epic story. With two gameplay modes to choose from, Fantasy Life Online lets you live a whole new life with either friends or as a lone warrior.

