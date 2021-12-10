Wahconah Girls Swimming Earns Tie at Taconic Hills

The Lady Bombers finished in first place for all 12 events, defeating North Newton 115-66. Individuals earning victories tonight were Maddie Kosiba in both the 200 Freestyle and the 100 Freestyle, Ary Nelson in the 200 IM and the Breaststroke, Katie Castle in the 50 Freestyle, Trinity Oliver in Diving, Solcy Sanchez in both the 100 Butterfly and the 500 Freestyle, and Lilly Cook in the 100 Backstroke. First place finishes for all 3 relays were as follows: The Medley Relay (Lilly Cook, Ary Nelson, Solcy Sanchez, Katie Castle), the 200 Freestyle Relay (Lizzie Parrish, Maddie Kosiba, Katie Castle, Lilly Cook), and the 400 Freestyle Relay (Lizzie Parrish, Solcy Sanchez, Maddie Kosiba, Ary Nelson). Elise Donnelly had PR’s in both the 500 Freestyle and the 100 Breaststroke. Maggie Hooker had a PR in the 500 Freestyle, and Addy Hesson had a Season Best in the 200 IM.

SWIMMING & SURFING ・ 1 DAY AGO