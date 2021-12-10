Buy Now Pay Later Market to See Major Growth by 2026 | VISA, Sezzle, Affirm

Opportunities in the polyethylene compound market have evolved through a number of stages. Lucintel has found the future of this market to be promising; the polyethylene compound market is expected to reach $12.1 billion by 2025 with a CAGR of 5.7%. In this market, HDPE is the largest segment by resin type, whereas pipe and fitting is largest by application. Players can benefit from the available opportunities like growth in infrastructure and construction industry and increasing demand of film and packaging products.

MARKETS ・ 14 HOURS AGO