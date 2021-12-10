E-waste Recycling Market worth Observing Growth | Dongjiang, Electrocycling, Cimelia

Opportunities in the biodegradable mulch film market have evolved through a number of stages. Lucintel has found the future of this market to be promising; the biodegradable mulch film market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 8%. In this market, starch is expected to remain the largest raw material type, and fruits & vegetables segment is expected to remain the largest crop type. Players can benefit from the available opportunities like increasing demand for food products from economies such as India, China, and South Korea, and increase in per capita income.

MARKETS ・ 23 HOURS AGO