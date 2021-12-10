ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Foldable Electric Scooters Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2026 | Xiaomi, Segway, Mega wheels

atlantanews.net
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Latest Released Foldable Electric Scooters market study has evaluated the future growth potential of Global Foldable Electric Scooters market and provides information and useful stats on market structure and size. The report is intended to provide market intelligence and strategic insights to help decision makers take sound investment decisions and...

www.atlantanews.net

atlantanews.net

Railway Fleet Management System Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2026 | Maintenance Connection, CLX Logistics, UpKeep

Latest released the research study on Global Railway Fleet Management System Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Railway Fleet Management System Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Railway Fleet Management System. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are CLX Logistics (United States),Railnova (United States),Fiix (United States),UpKeep (United States),ServiceChannel (United States),Maintenance Connection, Inc. (United States),Limble CMMS (Canada),Maint Enterprises (United States),ManagerPlus Solutions, LLC (France),FasTrak SoftWorks (India),Facilities Management Express LLC (United States),UpKeep Maintenance Management (United States).
TRAFFIC
atlantanews.net

Food Storage Tanks Market 2022, Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast to 2028

A New Market Study, Titled "Food Storage Tanks Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges" has been featured on fusionmarketresearch. This global study of the Food Storage Tanks market offers an overview of the existing market trends, drivers, restrictions, and metrics and also offers a viewpoint for important segments. The report also tracks product and services demand growth forecasts for the market. There is also to the study approach a detailed segmental review. A regional study of the global Food Storage Tanks industry is also carried out in North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Near East & Africa. The report mentions growth parameters in the regional markets along with major players dominating the regional growth.
INDUSTRY
atlantanews.net

Mobility as a Service Market Analysis, Trends, Growth and Forecast 2021 to 2030

The Mobility as a Service Market size is projected to reach USD 40.1 billion by 2030 from an estimated USD 3.3 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 32.1% from 2021 to 2030. The growth of this market is influenced by factors such as increasing smart city initiatives, growing adoption of on-demand mobility services, need to reduce CO2 emissions, improved 4G/5G infrastructure, and penetration of smartphones. Therefore, the mobility as a service market is expected to witness significant growth in the future.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Smart Water Management Market projected to reach $22.4 billion by 2026, with a remarkable CAGR of 10.1%

According to a new market research report "Smart Water Management Market by Water Meter (AMR, AMI), Solution (Enterprise Asset Management, Network Management, Smart Irrigation), Service (Professional, Managed), End User (Commercial & Industrial, Residential), and Region - Global Forecast to 2026″ published by MarketsandMarkets, the global Smart Water Management Market size to grow from USD 13.8 Billion in 2021 to USD 22.4 Billion by 2026, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 10.1% during the forecast period. The presence of various key players in the ecosystem has led to competitive and diverse market. The growth of the SWM market is expected to gain traction in the next five years, which can be attributed to factors, such as rapid urbanization generating enormous pressure on water utilities for quality and continuous water supply and related services; rapid adoption of advanced technologies for innovating smart solutions to cater to the growing water industry challenges; rising concern for sustainable living leading to the development of regulations and laws by governments across the globe to reduce water consumption; and developing water treatment solutions. Developed economies across the globe are facing a major challenge in the form of aging infrastructure, which generates a huge demand for its replacement with smart water infrastructure solutions, offering precise control over water resources through real-time data.
BUSINESS
atlantanews.net

Vegan Beauty Products Market Trends to Keep an Eye On in 2022 | L'Oreal , P&G , Unilever , Estee Lauder

The ' Vegan Beauty Products market' research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of the latest developments, market size, status, upcoming technologies, industry drivers, challenges, regulatory policies, with key company profiles and strategies of players. The research study provides market overview; Vegan Beauty Products derived key statistics, based on the market status of the manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in Vegan Beauty Products market size forecast, Get report to understand the structure of the complete fine points (Including Full TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart).
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Photo Booth Software Market : All You Need to Know | Darkroom Software, Social Booth, DslrBOOTH

The ' Photo Booth Software market' research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of the latest developments, market size, status, upcoming technologies, industry drivers, challenges, regulatory policies, with key company profiles and strategies of players. The research study provides market overview; Photo Booth Software derived key statistics, based on the market status of the manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in Photo Booth Software market size forecast, Get report to understand the structure of the complete fine points (Including Full TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart).
SOFTWARE
atlantanews.net

Artificial Lift Market to Grow $10.3 Billion by 2025

The global Artificial Lift Market is expected to grow from an estimated USD 8.0 billion in 2020 to USD 10.3 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 5.0% during the forecast period. Increasing efforts by upstream companies to enhance the production from the mature fields is driving the artificial lift market.
INDUSTRY
atlantanews.net

Polycarbonate Resin Market Breaches INR 40.76 Bn Size; Still Room to Grow | MG Polyplast Industries Private Limited, Power Chem Plast Limited, Tuflite Polymers

A new independent 52 page research with title 'Polycarbonate Resin Market in India 2020' guarantees you will remain better informed than your competition. The study covers geographic analysis that includes regions like North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa and important players/vendors such as Lotus Roofings Private Limited, MG Polyplast Industries Private Limited, Power Chem Plast Limited, Tuflite Polymers Limited, Covestro (India) Private Limited, SABIC Innovative Plastics India Private Limited, Samsung SDI India Private Limited, Teijin India Private Limited With n-number of tables and figures examining the Polycarbonate Resin Market, the research gives you a visual, one-stop breakdown of the leading products, submarkets and market leader's market revenue forecasts as well as analysis to 2026.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Kids Bicycle Market Trends to Keep an Eye On in 2022 | Accell , Giant , Dorel Industries ,Trek

The ' Kids Bicycle market' research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of the latest developments, market size, status, upcoming technologies, industry drivers, challenges, regulatory policies, with key company profiles and strategies of players. The research study provides market overview; Kids Bicycle derived key statistics, based on the market status of the manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in Kids Bicycle market size forecast, Get report to understand the structure of the complete fine points (Including Full TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart).
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Aviation Asset Tracking Software Market Trends to Keep an Eye On in 2022 | Adveez, Ctrack (Inseego), GSETrack

The ' Aviation Asset Tracking Software market' research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of the latest developments, market size, status, upcoming technologies, industry drivers, challenges, regulatory policies, with key company profiles and strategies of players. The research study provides market overview; Aviation Asset Tracking Software derived key statistics, based on the market status of the manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in Aviation Asset Tracking Software market size forecast, Get report to understand the structure of the complete fine points (Including Full TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart).
SOFTWARE
atlantanews.net

Biodegradable Mulch Film Market: An Exclusive Study on Upcoming Trends and Growth Opportunities

Opportunities in the biodegradable mulch film market have evolved through a number of stages. Lucintel has found the future of this market to be promising; the biodegradable mulch film market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 8%. In this market, starch is expected to remain the largest raw material type, and fruits & vegetables segment is expected to remain the largest crop type. Players can benefit from the available opportunities like increasing demand for food products from economies such as India, China, and South Korea, and increase in per capita income.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Solar Traffic Signs Market Trends to Keep an Eye On in 2022 | Solar Traffic Systems, Inc ,TAPCO ,Solar Traffic Controls, L.L.C.

The ' Solar Traffic Signs market' research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of the latest developments, market size, status, upcoming technologies, industry drivers, challenges, regulatory policies, with key company profiles and strategies of players. The research study provides market overview; Solar Traffic Signs derived key statistics, based on the market status of the manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in Solar Traffic Signs market size forecast, Get report to understand the structure of the complete fine points (Including Full TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart).
TRAFFIC
atlantanews.net

Cleantech market Is Likely to Experience a Tremendous Growth in Near Future

A new research document is added in HTF MI database of 46 pages, titled as 'Cleantech market in India (2021-2026) with data on Market Segmentation, Key Growth Factors and Key Players' with detailed analysis, Competitive landscape, forecast and strategies. The study covers geographic analysis that includes regions like North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa and important players/vendors such as Azure Power Global Ltd., Gram Power India Pvt. Ltd., Husk Power System Pvt. Ltd., Indowind Energy Ltd., and NEPC India Ltd. The report will help you gain market insights, future trends and growth prospects for forecast period of 2021-2026.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Valuable Report on Military Robotics Autonomous Systems Market - Emerging Trends with Upcoming Technology 2027

The most recent report will give you a broad overview of the global Military Robotics Autonomous Systems market, as well as factors that could influence future growth, potential prospects, and current trends. Market research, to name a few, assists in the evaluation of a variety of critical variables, such as product success, market share expansion, and investment in a developing market. This research looks at the structure of the global market, as well as market segmentation, growth rates, and revenue share comparisons.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Duty-Free and Travel Retail Market Climbs on Positive Outlook of Booming Sales

The Latest research study released by HTF MI "Global Duty-Free and Travel Retail Market" with 100+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth. Some of the Major Companies covered in this Research are Dufry, Lagardere Travel Retail Group, Lotte Duty Free, Gebr. Heinemann, The Shilla Duty Free, Flemingo International Ltd, James Richardson, Aer Rianta International, King Power International Group, Dubai Duty Free, Duty Free Americas, China Duty Free Group etc.
RETAIL
atlantanews.net

Data Visualization Tools Market, 2021 Report on Research Report 2021, Size, CAGR Value, Growth Rate, Latest Trends, Future Demand, Business Investment Plans, SWOT Analysis, Forecast to 2027

The study employs a SWOT analysis to examine the strengths and weaknesses of the market's leading competitors. In order to accurately estimate market trends and provide professional insights to investors, the researcher thoroughly examines the Data Visualization Tools market size, share, trends, overall earnings, gross revenue, and profit margin. This study examines sales and revenue in the past and projected future. Understanding the categories helps determine the significance of various market growth variables.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Aircraft Interiors Market Trends to Keep an Eye On in 2022 | Safran, PriestmanGoode, Airtex Products, Daher

The ' Aircraft Interiors market' research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of the latest developments, market size, status, upcoming technologies, industry drivers, challenges, regulatory policies, with key company profiles and strategies of players. The research study provides market overview; Aircraft Interiors derived key statistics, based on the market status of the manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in Aircraft Interiors market size forecast, Get report to understand the structure of the complete fine points (Including Full TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart).
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
atlantanews.net

Plant Identification Apps Market: All You Need to Know | FlowerChecker, LuontoPortti, Google

The ' Plant Identification Apps market' research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of the latest developments, market size, status, upcoming technologies, industry drivers, challenges, regulatory policies, with key company profiles and strategies of players. The research study provides market overview; Plant Identification Apps derived key statistics, based on the market status of the manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in Plant Identification Apps market size forecast, Get report to understand the structure of the complete fine points (Including Full TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart).
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

5G Wireless Ecosystem Market is set to Fly High Growth in Years to Come | Huawei, Ericsson, HMD Global

5G Wireless Ecosystem Market Comprehensive Study is an expert and top to bottom investigation on the momentum condition of the worldwide 5G Wireless Ecosystem industry with an attention on the Global market. The report gives key insights available status of the 5G Wireless Ecosystem producers and is an important wellspring of direction and course for organizations and people keen on the business. By and large, the report gives an inside and out understanding of 2021-2026 worldwide 5G Wireless Ecosystem Market covering extremely significant parameters.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Polymer Additives Market: CAGR of ~7.23% | Identify New opportunity and Potential Threats of Future

A new independent 51 page research with title 'Polymer Additives Market in India 2020' guarantees you will remain better informed than your competition. The study covers geographic analysis that includes regions like North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa and important players/vendors such as Amines and Plasticizers Limited, Clariant Chemicals (India) Limited, HPL Additives Limited, KLJ Plasticizers Limited, Payal Polyplast Private Limited, Adeka India Private Limited, Baerlocher India Additives Private Limited , Lanxess India Private Limited With n-number of tables and figures examining the Polymer Additives Market, the research gives you a visual, one-stop breakdown of the leading products, submarkets and market leader's market revenue forecasts as well as analysis to 2026.
MARKETS

