Russell prepares for Bob Dole’s arrival

RUSSELL, Kan. (KSNW) — Around the United States, events are underway to honor the late Senator Bob Dole.

KSN News traveled on Thursday to Russell, Sen. Dole’s hometown, to see what preparations are underway there.

KSN was able to speak to many people in the community who say they are planning on attending Sen. Dole’s service Saturday morning and are excited for him to come home one last time.

“We will all be together for Bob’s final visit,” said Larry Nelson, Bob Dole’s nephew.

Nelson says more than 40 family members will be making their way to Russell this weekend.

Nelson told KSN that Sen. Dole made these plans to come home himself.

“He wanted to bypass a number of places, his old haunts — high school; I think Dawson Drug, a lot of history there. He wants to come by the house,” said Nelson.

Nelson says Dole could be going by the cemetery where his mother and father were laid to rest before heading to St. Mary Queen of Angels for his public memorial and viewing.

“We are proud here at St. Mary Queen of Angels that we are able to provide our facility,” said Marcia Blundon, secretary of the church.

Dole’s family shares that after a long week of preparations, they expect his loss to hit when he comes home.

“When we step out on this front porch to welcome Elizabeth and Robin, and it’s Elizabeth and Robin there, and there is no Bob, that’s when I think I am going to really feel the pain,” said Nelson. “We were awfully close. Bob was very close to his family.”

