Hungarian court to rule on challenge to EU law, says Orban

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBUDAPEST (Reuters) – Hungary’s constitutional court is expected to rule on a government motion challenging the...

KHON2

Germany wants EU sanctions slapped on Bosnian Serb leader

BERLIN (AP) — The European Union should slap sanctions on Bosnian Serb leader Milorad Dodik for his efforts to get Serb-dominated areas in Bosnia to secede from the Balkan country, Germany’s new foreign minister said Monday. Annalena Baerbock, who took office last week, told reporters in Brussels that...
POLITICS
Exclusive: Moldovan president to Russia – joining the EU is our choice

BRUSSELS (Reuters) – Moldova aspires to join the European Union and the former Soviet republic has told Russia that this is its choice, Moldovan President Maia Sandu said on Tuesday. Her comments in an interview with Reuters were her clearest public remarks on Moldova’s pro-Western course. Since Moldova won...
POLITICS
Dutch parties agree on government pact nine months after elections

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) – Dutch political parties said on Monday they had reached an agreement paving the way for caretaker Prime Minister Mark Rutte to form his fourth consecutive government almost nine months after elections. The coalition will consist of the four parties that have been in power since 2017,...
POLITICS
The Independent

EU to hit Russia with new sanctions if Ukraine attacked

The head of the European Union's executive warned Russia on Wednesday that the bloc has a battery of additional sanctions ready if Moscow decides to invade neighboring Ukraine On the eve of an EU summit on the issue, Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said that beyond scaling up and expanding existing sanctions, the EU can adopt "unprecedented measures with serious consequences for Russia.'' Von der Leyen told the European Parliament that there are already economic sanctions in place targeting Russia’s finance, energy and sectors because of its annexation of Ukraine’s Crimea peninsula in 2014 and actions that...
POLITICS
The Independent

Vaccination of under-12s starts in handful of EU countries

Greece and a handful of other European Union members began vaccinating children ages 5-11 against COVID-19 on Wednesday as governments braced for the holiday season and the spread of the omicron variant. An Athens children’s hospital administered its first shots to younger children hours after authorities announced Greece's highest daily death of the pandemic at 130. The children were given stickers and the day off school. More than 30,000 vaccination appointments for under-12s have been booked by Greek parents, among them Education Minister Niki Kerameus. “I won’t hide the fact that on a personal level, after having talked with...
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

EU tries to salvage eastern ties under Russian threat

EU leaders will try to rescue their outreach to five former Soviet republics of eastern Europe on Wednesday, all of them would-be partners undermined by Russian meddling and regional strife. - Long slow path - Putin wants to maintain Russian influence over the former Soviet republics now bordering Turkey and EU members -- and to thwart any hope of their joining the EU or NATO. Europeans publicly reject the idea of a Russian veto or sphere of influence, insisting the eastern partners are free to choose their own future and strategic alignments.
POLITICS
EU states reassert membership promise to six Balkan states

BRUSSELS (Reuters) – European Union governments reaffirmed on Tuesday their promise to allow six Balkan countries to one day join the bloc, nudging the EU towards finally opening talks with North Macedonia and Albania. For over a year, the EU’s plan to build a “ring of friends” from Ukraine...
EUROPE
The Independent

EU ministers debate ways to shield Ukraine from Russia

European Union foreign ministers met Monday to discuss how to thwart the threat of a possible new Russian invasion of Ukraine and what measures to take should Moscow decide to send its troops across the border.U.S. intelligence officials say Russia has moved 70,000 troops toward Ukraine’s border and is preparing for a possible invasion early next year. Moscow denies it has any plans to attack Ukraine and rejects Western concerns as part of a smear campaign.“We are on deter mode,” to dissuade Russia, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said. Borrell, who is chairing Monday's meeting, said that no...
POLITICS
The Independent

Bulgaria’s parliament approves new government

Bulgaria’s parliament on Monday formally approved the country’s new centrist-led government in a bid to restore stability, tackle the coronavirus crisis and spur economic development in the poorest EU member country. Lawmakers voted 134-104 to elect 41-year-old Kiril Petkov as prime minister. In a separate vote, legislators also approved the Cabinet — a coalition between Petkov’s anti-corruption We Continue The Change party (PP) and three other left-wing and center-right groups. Together, the PP party, leftist Bulgarian Socialist Party, the anti-elite There Is Such A People party, and the liberal group Democratic Bulgaria, will control 134 seats in Bulgaria’s 240-seat...
POLITICS
AFP

Dutch seal coalition deal record nine months after vote

Dutch political parties agreed on Monday to form a coalition government that will hand Prime Minister Mark Rutte a fourth term in office, a record 271 days after elections in March. But the deal for a fourth coalition will confirm Rutte -- dubbed the "Teflon prime minister" for his ability to dodge scandals -- as Europe's second longest-serving leader after Hungarian premier Viktor Orban.
POLITICS
EU recovery fund idea could be used again, if it is a success now -Gentiloni

BRUSSELS (Reuters) – The European Union’s idea of jointly borrowing for joint goals, such as for the post-pandemic recovery, could be used again by the EU if the implementation of the recovery scheme is a success, European Economic Commissioner Paolo Gentiloni said on Monday. In an unprecedented move...
ECONOMY
Telegraph

Angela Merkel 'blocked US from arming Ukraine against Russia'

Angela Merkel blocked the US from selling arms to Ukraine to defend itself against a possible Russian invasion, it has emerged. Details published in the German media appear to confirm Ukrainian claims that Mrs Merkel’s government effectively vetoed Nato allies from supplying weapons to Kyiv. Under the former chancellor,...
POLITICS
Reuters

Explainer: Why is Russia's Putin so focused on Ukraine?

Dec 15 (Reuters) - Ukraine has become the main flashpoint in Russia's relations with the West after a build-up of tens of thousands of Russian troops near its border and a series of tough statements from President Vladimir Putin setting out his "red lines". Here are three sets of reasons...
POLITICS
Axios

Kushner kicked Israel's ambassador out of his office during annexation argument

The following story is adapted from "Trump’s Peace: The Abraham Accords and the Reshaping of the Middle East." The unveiling of Trump's Middle East peace plan — and former Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's efforts to parlay the plan into unilateral annexations in the occupied West Bank — sparked weeks of tensions between the U.S. and Israeli governments.
POTUS

