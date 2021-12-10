ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota Vikings vs. Pittsburgh Steelers: Everything we know

Photo: Brace Hemmelgarn/USA TODAY Sports

The Vikings are still somehow in playoff contention. For much of its Week 14 game against Pittsburgh, Minnesota actually looked like it.

The Vikings (6-7) stifled their opponent towards the end of a half — not a given this year by any means. Minnesota also took a commanding lead into the locker room — 23-0 to be exact.

Then, this Vikings team did something that they had done so often in 2021: the team made the game close.

Like all of Minnesota’s 2021 games before it, Thursday night football wasn’t pretty. The Steelers (6-6-1), once down by as much as 29 points, pulled within eight points in the fourth quarter, but the Vikings ultimately outshot their opponent at U.S. Bank Stadium.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tS5eq_0dJ7LaxC00
Photo: Brace Hemmelgarn/USA TODAY Sports

Keys to the game:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1flYai_0dJ7LaxC00
Photo: AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn

Vikings defense starts strong: Minnesota’s defensive unit looked stellar until the third quarter. The Vikings had five sacks, seven QB hits and an interception in the game.

Cooking up something good: Cook dealt with a shoulder injury in Week 14, but the Steelers defense made him look perfectly healthy. He finished with 205 rushing yards and two touchdowns.

Not another late-game let-up: Pittsburgh made things interesting at the end, scoring all of their 28 points in the second half. Vikings S Harrison Smith swatted away the ball in the end zone as time expired.

Stars of the week:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1e7jL2_0dJ7LaxC00
Photo: AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn

RB Dalvin Cook: No-brainer.

WR K.J. Osborn: He had 83 receiving yards, including a 62-yard score, in the absence of Adam Thielen.

WR Justin Jefferson: He had 79 receiving yards and a touchdown.

It was over when...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FgMk8_0dJ7LaxC00
Photo: AP Photo/Andy Clayton-King

Steelers TE Pat Freiermuth, who already had a touchdown in the game, couldn’t corral the ball in the end zone as time expired. Minnesota sagged off in coverage and lost to Detroit in Week 13. In Week 14, the Vikings held tight in coverage and clung to their lead in the final seconds.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IU4BC_0dJ7LaxC00
Photo: Brace Hemmelgarn/USA TODAY Sports

The Vikings head to Chicago to take on the Bears at Soldier Field on Dec. 20.

