Blockchain-powered breakthrough on mutual fund

By Laura Noonan
Financial Times
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDechert partner Timothy Spangler well remembers standing next to a whiteboard on Franklin Templeton Investments’ San Mateo campus in California, about three years ago. He was with some of the asset manager’s senior executives. The hype about blockchain technology — which instantly creates secure digital records on...

www.ft.com

wealthmanagement.com

Mutual Fund Giant Franklin Templeton Joins Shift to Low-Cost ETFs

(Bloomberg) -- Franklin Templeton is transforming two of its mutual funds into exchange-traded vehicles as the conversion trend gathers speed. The $1.4 trillion asset manager expects to complete the process of flipping two mutual funds with roughly $250 million of assets into ETFs by the third or fourth quarter of next year, the company said in a statement Tuesday. The plan emerged on the same week that Motley Fool Asset Management finalized a nearly $1 billion switch.
Zacks.com

3 Must-Buy Technology Mutual Funds to Make Your Portfolio Shine

Technology mutual funds are ideal for investors seeking long-term growth and impressive returns. Improving industry fundamentals and emerging technologies such as AI, ML, robotics and data science are the key catalysts to the sector’s growth. In addition, most funds investing in securities from the technology sector take a growth-oriented...
hackernoon.com

Shut Up and BUIDL: Top Blockchain Ecosystem Grants to Fund your Project

The Web3 Foundation, the company behind Polkadot, launched several grant programs in 2019. The Polygon Grants Hackathon’s aim was to support early-stage ideas in the blockchain world. There is a need for assistance from additional stakeholders in the form of funding and research. These grants support the creation of cryptocurrency wallets, dApps, and other protocols. The following are some of the top grants in the blockchain space: Avalanche-X grants, Polkadots, Acala grants and Polygon grants Hackathon.
State
California State
MarketWatch

Bitcoin company Nydig draws $7 billion valuation in funding round

New York Digital Investment Group LLC (Nydig] said Tuesday that WestCap Management led a $1 billion growth equity investment in the bitcoin specialist at a total valuation of more than $7 billion for the company. Prior lead investors Bessemer Venture Partners and FinTech Collective also made additional investments, along with strategic partners and existing investors Affirm, FIS, Fiserv , MassMutual, Morgan Stanley , and New York Life. "Our roster of partnerships and strategic investors lays the foundation for Nydig to become the leading provider of bitcoin solutions for businesses in any industry, and this new equity capital will further accelerate progress towards making this exciting network accessible -- and useful -- to all," said Nydig co-founder and CEO Robert Gutmann.
theblockcrypto.com

Solana Ventures announces new $150 million fund for blockchain gaming

Solana Ventures, the investment arm of Solana Labs, announced Tuesday a new $150 million fund to back blockchain gaming startups. The fund has been launched in partnership with Forte, a blockchain gaming startup that recently raised $725 million in new funding, and Griffin Gaming Partners, a VC firm focused on the gaming sector and a lead investor in Forte.
bitcoin.com

Bank of Russia Wants to Ban Mutual Funds From Investing in Cryptocurrency

Russia’s central bank intends to prohibit mutual funds from acquiring crypto assets or related financial instruments. The proposal, which is in line with its hard line stance on decentralized digital money, comes after the regulator urged stock exchanges to avoid trading securities tied to cryptocurrencies. Central Bank of Russia...
MarketWatch

Triple-leveraged exchange-traded products tied to ARK funds make their debut in London

Exchange-traded products that return three times, in either direction, the underlying performance of ARK Invest's ETFs made their debut on the London Stock Exchange on Tuesday, with the products shortly to be made available on the Euronext Amsterdam and Paris exchanges. Leverage Shares is offering the products based on the ARK Innovation ETF , the ARK Next Generation Internet ETF and the ARK Genomic Revolution . Leverage Shares says the products will only the underlying ETFs, so no swaps or derivatives will be used to gain exposure. The triple-leveraged ETPs carry management fees of 0.75%, and the single-leveraged ETFs charge 0.35% per annum, and are available in dollars, pounds and euros.
Financial Times

Chinese Hong Kong-focused funds hit by plunging stock prices

Visit our ETF Hub for investor news and education, market updates and analysis and easy-to-use tools to help you select the right ETFs. Many Chinese public funds that invest in Hong Kong stocks have suffered huge falls in net asset value since the start of the year, but some are still betting on a rebound amid China’s widening decoupling from US capital markets and a boost in liquidity from China’s central bank.
MarketWatch

Kroll debt rating agency agrees to be acquired by Parthenon Capital

Kroll Bond Rating Agency Inc. (KBRA) said Monday it agreed to sell a majority stake in the 400-employee company to private equity firm Parthenon Capital LLC for $900 million. KBRA operates five offices in the U.S. and Europe and has issued more than 51,000 ratings with nearly $3 trillion in rated issuance since it launched in 2010. KBRA CEO, president and co-founder Jim Nadler led the deal, along with Parthenon Capital's co-CEO Brian Golson and partner Zach Sadek led the deal.
CoinTelegraph

Everse Capital launches $30M fund dedicated to Web3, blockchain gaming and metaverse

All things cryptocurrency are booming, from decentralized finance (DeFi) to nonfungible tokens (NFTs) to the Metaverse. In fact, from startups launching to globally recognized brands joining the metaverse space, the total addressable market is projected to grow to over $1.5 trillion by the end of 2030. Due to its meteoric rise in popularity this year, there is no shortage of capital funding for blockchain entrepreneurs looking to build the next big project in the space.
VentureBeat

Gala Games and C² Ventures launch $100M fund for blockchain games

Gala Games and C² Ventures launched a $100 million fund to accelerate the development of blockchain gaming. The fund represents an alliance between Gala Games, the blockchain game company headed by Zynga cofounder Eric Schiermeyer, and a new crypto investment fun led by Ciara Sun, former head of blockchain investments for Huobi.
Zacks.com

Grab These 3 Lord Abbett Mutual Funds for a Shining Portfolio

Founded in 1929, Lord Abbett managed assets worth more than $210.1 billion as of Sep 30, 2021. This privately held company has around 741 employees and 158 investment professionals dedicated to addressing its clients’ needs. Lord Abbett deals in about 59 mutual funds, investing in domestic and global stocks and fixed-income, tax-free income, and multi-asset securities.
Financial Times

Ark-related funds to launch in Europe

Retail investors in Europe will for the first time be able to bet on — or against — star US investment manager Cathie Wood, as products based on three of her best-known funds launch on Euronext and the London Stock Exchange. London-based Leverage Shares, which packages up exchange...
Benzinga

Russian Mutual Funds Banned From Holding Crypto: Central Bank Directive

The Central Bank of the Russian Federation banned local mutual funds from investing in cryptocurrencies or instruments that give exposure to digital assets. What Happened: We will not be seeing Russian mutual funds investing in Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) anytime soon, since the local central bank stated in an official statement published on Monday that those institutions cannot buy crypto or “financial instruments whose value depends on prices of digital assets.”
Financial Times

Lawyers write the future for $200tn of post-Libor deals

Lary Stromfeld, a senior lawyer at Cadwalader, Wickersham & Taft in New York, has spent much of his working life dealing in big numbers. Still, the $200tn stakes in his latest project took matters to a new level — even for him. That project was to help the US...
