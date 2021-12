Britain’s jobs market has strengthened further despite furlough ending as the number of payrolled workers jumped by a record 257,000 last month, according to official figures.The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said there is “still no sign” that the closing of the furlough support scheme in September has affected the jobs market, with the number of UK workers on payrolls rising by 0.9% between October and November to 29.4 million.The unemployment rate fell once more, to 4.2% in the three months to October, which is the lowest rate since spring 2020.Headline indicators for the UK labour market for August to...

ECONOMY ・ 1 DAY AGO