ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Fourth wave of pandemic appears to have peaked in Hungary, PM Orban says

By Syndicated Content
q957.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBUDAPEST (Reuters) – The fourth wave of the COVID-19 pandemic appears...

q957.com

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

Hungary court avoids EU conflict after Orban challenge

Hungary's constitutional court on Friday rejected a bid by Prime Minister Viktor Orban's government to challenge an EU court ruling against its harsh asylum policy. The court's decision meant it avoided a ruling on the primacy of European Union over Hungarian law, averting open conflict with Brussels. The court however did rule that Budapest can act to protect Hungary's sovereignty. Budapest had asked the court earlier this year to review a ruling from the European Court of Justice (ECJ) that it broke EU law by allowing police to deport or physically "push back" asylum-seekers across the Serbian border.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Budapest#Covid 19 Pandemic#Reuters
The Independent

Germany wants EU sanctions slapped on Bosnian Serb leader

The European Union should slap sanctions on Bosnian Serb leader Milorad Dodik for his efforts to get Serb-dominated areas in Bosnia to secede from the Balkan country, Germany s new foreign minister said Monday.Annalena Baerbock, who took office last week, told reporters in Brussels that the situation in Bosnia-Herzegovina was “worrying” and the Bosnian Serb secession attempts were “unacceptable.”“For me personally, this means (...) that the existing sanctions regime should now also be used against Mr. Dodik," Baerbock said after a meeting of EU foreign ministers, where she pressed for the measures to be imposed.Her comments followed a vote...
POLITICS
kfgo.com

France’s fifth Covid wave has not peaked yet – government

PARIS (Reuters) – The French government spokesman Gabriel Attal said on Wednesday that the fifth wave of the COVID-19 epidemic engulfing France has not yet reached its peak. The seven-day moving average of new confirmed new infections set a new 2021 high of more than 44,500 on Tuesday. (Reporting...
PUBLIC HEALTH
q957.com

Hungarian court to rule on challenge to EU law, says Orban

BUDAPEST (Reuters) – Hungary’s constitutional court is expected to rule on a government motion challenging the supremacy of European Union law on Friday, Prime Minister Viktor Orban told public radio. Last month the court discussed a challenge by the justice minister to an EU court ruling that said...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Place
Europe
Country
Hungary
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
The Independent

Macron's Hungary trip highlights EU rift over liberal values

French President Emmanuel Macron traveled to Hungary's capital on Monday for talks with the leaders of the European Union's eastern member nations, discussions likely to highlight political rifts over the scope of the EU's authority and the bloc's future course. Macron was set to have a bilateral meeting in Budapest with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, a right-wing populist who has challenged the EU's values and its jurisdiction over the affairs of the 27 member nations. Orban and Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki with whom Macron also plans to meet, have been engaged in a conflict with Brussels...
POLITICS
kfgo.com

France’s Macron to pay tribute to Orban opponent at start of Hungary visit

BUDAPEST/PARIS (Reuters) – French President Emmanuel Macron will visit the grave of philosopher Agnes Heller, an opponent of Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, at the start of a visit to Budapest on Monday in which he will seek common ground on some European Union projects despite deep differences. Macron...
IMMIGRATION
US News and World Report

Hungary PM Orban Unexpectedly Delays Deal to Buy Budapest Airport

BUDAPEST (Reuters) - Hungary's government will put off a planned acquisition of Budapest Airport until after next year's parliamentary elections due to high inflation and volatility in global financial markets, Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Monday. Orban, who faces a tough race for re-election, has said for months he...
BUSINESS
AFP

Europe ramps up Covid vaccine drive for children as Omicron rampages

Europe stepped up vaccinations of children aged five to 11 against Covid-19 Wednesday, as the EU's health agency warned immunisation alone would not stop the rapid rise of the Omicron variant. Croatia, Germany, Greece, Hungary and Spain were among those opening up their inoculation drives to younger kids, with other nations still weighing their approach. South Africa -- where Omicron was first detected -- and Britain recorded their highest daily coronavirus case numbers Wednesday as Washington's top diplomat curtailed a tour of Southeast Asia after a delegate caught the virus. At a hospital near Spain's capital Madrid, nurses wearing Christmas antler headbands welcomed children and gave them stickers after their shots.
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

EU tries to salvage eastern ties under Russian threat

EU leaders will try to rescue their outreach to five former Soviet republics of eastern Europe on Wednesday, all of them would-be partners undermined by Russian meddling and regional strife. - Long slow path - Putin wants to maintain Russian influence over the former Soviet republics now bordering Turkey and EU members -- and to thwart any hope of their joining the EU or NATO. Europeans publicly reject the idea of a Russian veto or sphere of influence, insisting the eastern partners are free to choose their own future and strategic alignments.
POLITICS
q957.com

Brazil reports 206 new COVID-19 deaths, average daily toll falls to 201

BRASILIA (Reuters) – Brazil has had 9,278 new cases of the novel coronavirus reported in the past 24 hours, and 206 deaths from COVID-19, the health ministry said on Thursday. The South American country has now registered 22,177,059 cases since the pandemic began, while the official death toll has...
PUBLIC HEALTH
q957.com

Italy reports 21,042 new COVID cases, 96 deaths

MILAN (Reuters) – Italy reported 96 coronavirus-related deaths on Saturday, down from 118 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections rose to 21,042. New cases had jumped by nearly two thirds on Friday to 20,497. With 96 victims in the past 24...
PUBLIC HEALTH
q957.com

Germany to pass extra budget on Monday for more climate funds – sources

BERLIN (Reuters) – Germany’s new coalition government will pass a supplementary budget on Monday to enable more public investments in the shift towards a green economy, sources said on Thursday. The three coalition parties agreed to channel more than 60 billion euros ($67.73 billion) of unused debt in...
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy