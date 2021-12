Lane Kiffin isn’t buying Brian Kelly’s latest attempt to gain popularity in Louisiana. Kelly spoke at an LSU men’s basketball game against Ohio on December 1. He told Tigers fans how excited he and his family are to be a part of LSU — but something was off. His typical northeast United States inflection quickly became much more southern. The disingenuous accent caused many people to poke fun, including Ole Miss coach Kiffin.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO