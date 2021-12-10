ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parallel criminal and civil cases put Trump in a legal bind

MSNBC
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRachel Maddow points out that in the midst of several legal...

www.msnbc.com

MSNBC

Trump’s legal nightmare: New witness testifies in Trump fraud probe

A longtime accountant for citizen Donald Trump has testified before the grand jury convened by the Manhattan DA in the criminal probe into the Trump Organization. Trump has not been accused of any crime. MSNBC’s Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber explains why this is a significant development in the case. Mother Jones' David Corn joins. Dec. 15, 2021.
MSNBC

Another Trump loss: Court affirms legitimacy of 1/6 investigation; fallout for Bannon?

Rachel Maddow reads the conclusion of a ruling by a federal appeals court that upholds a previous court's determination that Donald Trump's White House records can be given to the January 6th Committee, and points out that if Steve Bannon and Mark Meadows had planned to question the legitimacy of the committee's investigation as part of their own defense, they'll now need a new strategy. Dec. 10, 2021.
Washington Post

Court mulls: Was Trump's reply to rape claim part of job?

NEW YORK — Federal appeals judges asked Friday whether a U.S. president’s every remark is part of the job as they weighed whether former President Donald Trump can be held liable in a defamation case that concerns his response to a rape allegation. Trump and the Justice Department say he...
MSNBC

Katyal: Court ruling ‘total body slam’ on Trump claim

An appeals court rules Donald Trump cannot block the January 6 Committee from obtaining his White House records. Neal Katyal tells Lawrence O’Donnell the 68-page ruling “eviscerates” Trump’s claims about executive privilege as “bogus” and explains why he doesn’t think the Supreme Court will hear the case on appeal.Dec. 10, 2021.
MSNBC

Liz Cheney raised the prospect of a possible Trump election crime

Just a few days after the Jan. 6 attack, Andrew McCabe, the former deputy director of the FBI, and David Williams, the former inspector general for five federal agencies, wrote a joint op-ed for Politico that raised a few eyebrows. As we discussed at the time, McCabe and Williams said Donald Trump could face criminal charges for inciting a riot, noting that it's a federal crime to "endeavor to persuade" another person to commit a felony that includes the threat or use of physical force.
Washington Post

Trump’s longtime accountant testifies to N.Y. grand jury in criminal probe

A longtime accountant for former president Donald Trump — who helped prepare Trump’s taxes and the financial statements his company used to woo lenders — testified recently before a New York grand jury investigating Trump’s financial practices, according to two people familiar with that investigation. Accountant...
MSNBC

Mary Trump: Donald Trump had the power to stop Jan. 6 riot

Author and niece to Donald Trump, Mary Trump, joins Lawrence to discuss the news revealed by the Jan. 6 Select Cmte. that Trump Jr. was texting Trump Chief of Staff Mark Meadows -- instead of his own father -- during the attack on the Capitol.Dec. 14, 2021.
MSNBC

New details show depth of Mark Meadows' role in effort to overturn Trump's 2020 loss

Rachel Maddow reports on what is already known about Trump chief of staff Mark Meadows' involvement in efforts to overturn Donald Trump's election defeat, as well as new information in a letter from January 6th Committee chair Rep. Bennie Thompson about material already provided to the committee before Meadows decided to back out and sue the committee and its members instead. Dec. 9, 2021.
MSNBC

Appeals court smacks down Trump's bid for Jan. 6 secrecy

Donald Trump and his legal team have spent weeks fighting to keep secret White House documents related to the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. At least for now, they're failing spectacularly. A month ago today, a federal district court ruled against the Republican, reminding him, "Presidents are not kings."...
MSNBC

Did Trump WH put coup plan in a PowerPoint presentation?

24 hours before the January 6th insurrection, Donald Trump's White House circulated a PowerPoint presentation laying out various options to try and keep Trump in office, even though he had lost the election. Glenn Kirschner joins Zerlina to discuss what it means for the Jan. 6 investigation.Dec. 10, 2021.
