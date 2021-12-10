ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Cheetah cubs threatened by pet trade, global warming in Somaliland

By Syndicated Content
wsau.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNAIROBI (Reuters) – The two starving cheetah cubs squeak and tug at their string leashes in the white dust of Somaliland as a government vet pushes needles through the fluffy fur to drip-feed them liquid and nutrients. Just around five months old, the baby cheetahs are dehydrated, stunted...

wsau.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Wildlife photographer raises urgent funds to protect Africa’s ecosystems

Acclaimed American photographer and storyteller Drew Doggett is helping create Space for Hope this festive season by raising critical awareness and funds for Space for Giants, a conservation charity.For each donation made to the campaign, Space for Giants will send donors a digital copy of Drew’s extraordinary Mighty Tusker image as a thank you and to act as a reminder of the impact we can have when we work together.The funds will help prevent human-elephant conflict in Kenya. As elephants and humans coexist in ever more constrained spaces, the need for human-elephant coexistence is only intensifying. By constructing electric fences...
ADVOCACY
scitechdaily.com

Debilitating Human Parasite – Worms That Grow Up to 3 Feet Long in the Body – Transmitted via Dogs Eating Fish

Efforts to eradicate a human parasitic disease are being hampered by dogs eating infected fish, new research shows. Guinea worm disease is usually caught by drinking water containing water fleas that carry the parasite larvae. The worms mate and grow inside the body, and after 10-14 months the one-meter-long adult worm emerges, usually from the arms or legs, to shed its larvae back into water.
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cheetahs#Cheetah Cubs#Reuters#Ccf
AFP

Russia vetoes UN resolution on climate change as global security threat

Russia on Monday vetoed a Security Council resolution formally linking climate change and global security that was supported by a majority of UN member states. Backed by Niger and Ireland, the draft resolution called on Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to "integrate climate-related security risk as a central component into comprehensive conflict-prevention strategies." The text won support from 12 of the Council's 15 members. China abstained, while India voted against, arguing that global warming was chiefly an issue related to economic development, rather than international security.
ENVIRONMENT
wrangellsentinel.com

Seabirds suffer as global warming changes their world

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - The warming of the planet is taking a deadly toll on seabirds that are suffering population declines from starvation, inability to reproduce, heat waves and extreme weather. Climate-related losses have hit albatrosses off the Hawaiian islands, northern gannets near the British Isles and puffins off the...
ANIMALS
kfgo.com

Warming temperatures threaten Greece’s prized olive oil

KALAMATA, Greece (Reuters) – Months before the harvest began in November, Greek olive oil farmer Michalis Antonopoulos knew it would not be a good year. First, his trees did not fully blossom because last winter was not cold and wet enough. In the spring, temperatures soared to 38 degrees...
ENVIRONMENT
AFP

Covid, conflict and climate worsening hunger in Africa: report

Hunger in Africa has worsened significantly with an almost 50 percent rise in those considered undernourished compared to 2014, the UN's Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) and other agencies said on Tuesday. A new report says the number going hungry across Africa reached nearly 282 million in 2020 -- more than one-fifth of the population -- an increase of 89 million compared to just six years earlier. Most of that deterioration occurred between 2019 and 2020, with economic downturns caused by the coronavirus pandemic blamed for exacerbating the chief causes of hunger. "After a long period of improvement between 2000 and 2013, hunger has worsened substantially" across the continent, said a new report on food security and nutrition released by the FAO, the African Union and the UN Economic Commission for Africa.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Global Warming
NewsBreak
Pets
Daily Mail

How Russia could win World War 3... in just minutes: A deadly cloud of debris raced towards the International Space Station - after Russia blew up its own satellite to show its might. The terrifying problem? Our forces rely on space tech to defend us

Just before 7am GMT on Monday, the seven astronauts on the International Space Station were abruptly woken up. A terrifying cloud of debris was hurtling in their direction - travelling at speeds of up to 17,500mph. Audio between Houston Mission Control in Texas and the station 250 miles above Earth...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
checkyourfact.com

FACT CHECK: Does This Image Show A Giant Mummy Found In North America?

An image shared on Facebook purportedly shows a “giant Nubian mummy found in North America.”. The mummy pictured was found in either Egypt or the Canary Islands, not North America. There is no evidence it is the mummy of a giant. Fact Check:. The image shows what appears to be...
SCIENCE
atlantanews.net

First cases of worst-ever Covid-19 variant reported in Europe

The first case of the Covid-19 ?Nu? variant has been detected in Belgium, according to local media reports corroborated by a leading doctor, who said the health authorities have handled two 'suspicious? samples. "We are currently analyzing two suspicious samples," Marc Van Ranst, a leading virologist whose laboratory works closely...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Washington Examiner

The UAE puts China first and gives Macron his AUKUS revenge

Giving cause for Chinese Communist Party celebration, the United Arab Emirates is suspending a $23 billion purchase of F-35 combat aircraft and MQ-9B drones from the United States. Agreed in the Trump administration's closing days, this arms deal would bring big new revenue streams to both Lockheed Martin (which makes...
WORLD
AFP

Australia warned bid for nuclear subs carries 'enormous' risks

Australia's bid to develop a fleet of nuclear-powered submarines will cost more than US$80 billion and take decades in the "most complex" project the country has ever embarked on, a study released Monday warned. The report from the Australian Strategic Policy Institute -- an influential Canberra-based think tank -- said ownership of the high-tech subs built with US or British know-how would offer a major advantage in deterring aggression from China or elsewhere. But it will also be a fiendishly difficult task requiring a step-change in Australia's military and industrial capabilities. It is "probably the largest and most complex endeavour Australia has embarked upon. The challenges, costs and risks will be enormous," the think tank warned.
CHINA
The Independent

Indonesia earthquake: Powerful 7.3-magnitude undersea tremor triggers tsunami warning

An undersea earthquake of magnitude 7.3 has struck off the coast of Indonesia’s Flores Island, prompting the country’s monitoring agency to issue a tsunami warning which was later called off.The US Geological Survey said that the quake occurred at a depth of 18.5km under the sea and was located 112km north of the second-largest island town in East Nusa Tenggara province. The casualties from the undersea earthquake are not immediately clear. However, authorities said several buildings and public properties suffered damage as photos showed roads cracked open by the temblor. Another photo by local media showed a wall demolished...
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy