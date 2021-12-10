ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Men’s and women’s squash triumph over Bates

By Steven Landry
Tufts Daily
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleComing into December undefeated in NESCAC play, both the men’s and women’s squash teams collected their third conference win against Bates College last Friday. At their home Tufts Squash Center, the Jumbos won both matches 7–2, defeating a Bates team that had dominated the series in previous...

Tufts Daily

Nichols College stumps Tufts in comeback win

Coming off a five-overtime thriller that ended in heartbreak, the Tufts men’s basketball team looked to bounce back against a hot team in Nichols College, but fell just short in the second period by dropping a double-digit lead and ultimately losing 90–85. Head Coach Brandon Linton, who left Nichols College last year to continue his coaching career at Tufts, mixed and matched lineups again to try and find the right group that could hold up defensively but still maintain the offensive rhythm that the Jumbos have lacked since losing former NESCAC Player of the Year senior center and co-captain Luke Rodgers to injury in their first game of the season. The home team also played without junior guard Carson Cohen and sophomore guard Jay Dieterle, both of whom offer playmaking and scoring skills. Junior guard Dylan Thoerner, who came second on the team in scoring with 15 points, explains how the team must make up for all these injuries.
Tufts Daily

Ice hockey loses two conference games

This past weekend, Tufts ice hockey team was swept in the two NESCAC games they played. In Friday night’s match against the Colby Mules, the Jumbos fell 4–0. In Saturday’s game, they lost 3–2 in overtime to the Bowdoin Polar Bears. Tufts’ record now sits at 1–7–1 overall and 1–4–1 in the NESCAC.
wyomingnewsnow.tv

LCCC Men’s and Women’s Basketball teams fall to Western Nebraska

SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (Wyoming News Now) - Both Laramie County Community College Basketball teams lost to the Western Nebraska Cougars Tuesday night. The Women’s team fell 72-56 and the Men’s team 89-82. With these losses, the Golden Eagles have been swept in the season series, 0-2. Attached are highlights...
Tufts Daily

Smith reflects on progress, future of divestment from fossil fuels

University President Anthony Monaco announced in February that Tufts would prohibit direct investments in 120 coal and tar sands companies. In addition, the university committed to investing between $10 to 25 million in positive impact funds, which seek to make a positive environmental impact in addition to generating a return on investment over the next five years. These efforts to advance sustainability come after demands from student groups, faculty and a Responsible Investment Advisory Group (RIAG) to divest from fossil fuels. This semester, the Tufts Investment Office has continued to pursue these goals, publishing a website and dashboard with updates on their progress and explanations of how the endowment functions.
