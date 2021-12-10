Ben Simmons reportedly wants to play for Gregg Popovich

Which teams are interested in trading for Ben Simmons?. This question has been a hot topic in the City of Brotherly Love over the past few weeks, and, for the most part, the “big names” haven’t changed all that much. From Portland to Indiana, Cleveland, Sacramento, and Minnesota, while the occasional “surprise” suitor has emerged like Boston and New Orleans, these five teams – plus the Golden State Warriors – have largely remained in the mix to secure the services of the three-time All-Star point guard or small forward, or small-ball center, depending on your preference.
Comments / 0