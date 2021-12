Sonos appears to have accidentally leaked its own upcoming product.A user of the company’s app found that there was a mention of a “Sub Mini” inside the app, which appears to be a smaller and presumably cheaper version of its subwoofer.Sonos currently only makes the Sonos Sub. That has gone through a number of different generations but has kept the same large, square design.The app explains that the Sub Mini is “a smaller, cylindrical subwoofer”, compared with the main version of the Sub.Sonos has made no public mention of a Sub Mini. But the inclusion in the app does suggest...

ELECTRONICS ・ 14 DAYS AGO