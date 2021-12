At some point in the last century-and-a-half, some wiseacre wrote the best bon mot that’s ever been coined in relation to a performance venue when they answered the question “How do you get to Carnegie Hall?” with one word: “Practice.” That one-liner symbolizes the importance of Carnegie Hall, a venue in midtown Manhattan commissioned by the steel magnate Andrew Carnegie to house orchestras he was fond of, in the American imagination. You didn’t get to play Carnegie because you were famous, or because your audience demanded it: You could only play Carnegie Hall if you were good.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 12 DAYS AGO