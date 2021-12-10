ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

Hellblade 2 on Impressive First Gameplay

By Editorials
gamepressure.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA gameplay trailer from Hellblade 2: Senua's Saga was shown at The Game Awards....

www.gamepressure.com

Comments / 0

gamepressure.com

GRID Legends First Gameplay and Release Date

Comemasters presented the first gameplay from GRID Legends and announced its release date. The pre-orders have also been launched. We lived to see the first gameplay from GRID Legends, announced at EA Play Live 2021. Codemasters, a studio specializing in racing games, has something to prove with this title - especially after the not entirely successful game that turned out to be GRID and DiRT 5. Fortunately, the title currently being prepared by the team looks quite good. In fact, there is nothing surprising about it; we also learned the game's release date - it will launch on February 25, 2022 on PC, PS4, PS5, XOne and XSX|S. And what does it look like in action? Check it out for yourself - the 17-minute long footage below should be enough to form your own opinion.
VIDEO GAMES
gamepressure.com

Homeworld 3 Gameplay First Look Trailer Available

During The Game Awards 2021 a trailer for the third main installment of the Homeworld series was presented. The game is to debut in the fourth quarter of next year. The Homeworld series has a special place in the hearts of all space RTS lovers. Although in 2016 we received its spin-off called Deserts of Kharak, it would take more than 18 years before we'd got another major installment, which would take us into space. Thankfully, the waiting period is slowly coming to an end. For Homeworld 3, which was announced back in 2019, will debut in the fourth quarter of 2022. As previously announced, during The Game Awards 2021 we had the opportunity to watch the game's first look gameplay trailer. Here it is:
VIDEO GAMES
Eurogamer.net

A Plague Tale: Requiem gets first gameplay trailer

Fans of rat-infused stealth-adventure have an exciting 2022 to look forward to, what with the arrival of developer Asobo's A Plague Tale sequel Requiem on PC and consoles, which has just received its first gameplay trailer during The Game Awards. A Plague Tale: Requiem, which was officially announced back in...
VIDEO GAMES
gamepressure.com

Flying Wild Hog's Evil West on First Gameplay

The Game Awards 2021 presented the first gameplay trailer from Evil West, a brutal western by Flying Wild Hog. During this year's edition of The Game Awards, a trailer for Evil West, a western action game by Flying Wild Hog, known for the Shadow Warrior series, was shown. The trailer...
VIDEO GAMES
nintendosoup.com

Star Wars: Hunters Receives First Gameplay Trailer

Developer Zynga has released another trailer for their upcoming arena battle game Star Wars: Hunters. Following the cinematic trailer from earlier this year, the new trailer gives us our first look at gameplay for the free-to-play title, including the maps and various characters players will be able to use. Check...
VIDEO GAMES
NewsBreak
Technology
Destructoid

Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II shows off some particularly prescriptive gameplay

Do as I say, AND as I do?.. There’s no denying that Senua’s Sacrifice: Hellblade II is without a doubt one of my most anticipated upcoming releases. I was enamored with Ninja Theory’s cerebral 2017 original and, as such, am especially excited to see what the team can do when offered a little more confidence, a higher budget, and the incredible technical power of modern-day platforms.
VIDEO GAMES
hardcoregamer.com

Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II Showcases Huge Battle in Gameplay Video

So not counting the pre-show, The Game Awards decided to kick off with something big…both literally and figuratively. What we got was a six-minute look some of the first gameplay from Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II, captured in-game by Ninja Theory as we see Senua team up with an army to try and take down a massive giant, all while Senua still tries to deal with the voice in her head…and the fact that the giant may hold a personal grudge. The action is admittedly limited to Senua running and throwing spears, but it still looks quite impressive. Senua’s Saga is due out for XSX and PC, though no release window was announced yet.
VIDEO GAMES
PlayStation LifeStyle

Impressive Gran Turismo 7 Gameplay Video Showcases Deep Forest Raceway

Over the weekend, Polyphony Digital and Sony Interactive Entertainment treated fans to an incredible new Gran Turismo 7 gameplay video, showcasing a lap on the Deep Forest Raceway. Seeing is believing, so watch the footage below and feast your eyes. Polyphony Digital has confirmed that Gran Turismo 7 will feature...
VIDEO GAMES
gamepressure.com

Final Fantasy VII Remake Coming to PC as Epic Games Store Exclusive

A PC port of Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade was announced at The Game Awards. The title will debut next week on Epic Games Store. During The Game Awards, it was announced that Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade will be coming to PC. The title will be an Epic Games Store exclusive and will go on sale already on December 16, this year. A short trailer was also released in conjunction with the announcement, which you can watch below.
VIDEO GAMES
gamepressure.com

The Matrix Awakens Looks Spectacular? New Clip From The Matrix Resurrections

An impressive tech demo is now available on current-gen consoles. Additionally, a clip from The Matrix Resurrections was shown at The Game Awards 2021. Today's The Game Awards 2021 gala was full of surprises for Matrix fans. Starting with a guest appearance of Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss - who unfortunately could not be physically present on the stage, but only via video chat - through a clip from the upcoming The Matrix: Resurrections (premiering on December 22), and up to a special playable tech demo showing the power of Unreal Engine 5.
VIDEO GAMES
hardcoregamer.com

TGA 2021 Gameplay Trailer for Tchia Showcases Impressive Traversal

We have seen a few glimpses of Tchia over the past year, and everything looks charming so far. The Game Awards 2021 gave us the biggest glimpses yet of the core gameplay and it very much feels like a 3D Zelda-inspired game with a completely fresh setting. Having it set off the coast of Australia offers up a lush setting that isn’t often seen and we got an impressive vision of the future for the game.
VIDEO GAMES
gamepressure.com

Telltale's The Expanse Announced; First Trailer Available

During the pre-show of The Game Awards, we've seen the announcement of The Expanse from Telltale, a game based on a popular sci-fi show. The Game Awards pre-show brought us the announcement of The Expanse, a title based on the popular sci-fi series. On this occasion, a short trailer was published, available below. Telltale is responsible for the development of the title. The release date and details about the game remain unknown at this moment.
VIDEO GAMES
gamepressure.com

Wonder Woman is the New Game From Shadow of Mordor Devs

Monolith Productions is working on a Wonder Woman game. The title will use the Nemesis system from Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor. One of the biggest surprises of this year's edition of The Game Awards was the announcement of the game in which we play as Wonder Woman, one of the most famous female superheroes of the DC Comics universe.
VIDEO GAMES
gamepressure.com

AC Valhalla: Dawn of Ragnarok - Ubisoft Confirms New DLCs

Ubisoft has announced two DLCs for Assassin's Creed Valhalla. The first - Dawn of Ragnarök - will enable us to play as Odin. The second - Crossover Stories - will also come to AC Odyssey and will show us the connection between Eivor and Kassandra. Rumors about new expansions...
VIDEO GAMES
windowscentral.com

Xbox Chaturdays 50: Hellblade II gameplay, Sea of Thieves, and The Game Awards with Joe Neate

For the big Episode 50 celebration of Xbox Chaturdays, we'll be joined by the executive producer for Sea of Thieves, Joe Neate. We'll be diving deep into the Sea of Thieves voyage so far, sharing our impressions of Halo Infinite's impressive campaign, drooling over the new gameplay from Senua's Saga: Hellblade II, and so much more. We'll also be dropping codes for Xbox games for all the amazing supporters of Xbox Chaturdays. If you're excited to catch up on all the biggest gaming news of the week, tune into Xbox Chaturdays live every Saturday at 12 p.m. ET!
VIDEO GAMES
gamingbolt.com

Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2 Trailer Was All In-Engine Real Time Gameplay, Developer Reassures

The Game Awards 2021 was a packed event, to say the very least, but without a doubt, one of the highlights of the show was Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2. Microsoft and Ninja Theory brought their upcoming action-adventure sequel to the stage with what was dubbed a gameplay reveal trailer, which showed an extended sequence from the game. Since its reveal, there have been some who have wondered whether what was shown was actually gameplay footage from the game itself, and Ninja Theory has once again re-iterated that it definitely was.
VIDEO GAMES

