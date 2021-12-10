Hellblade 2 on Impressive First Gameplay

Comemasters presented the first gameplay from GRID Legends and announced its release date. The pre-orders have also been launched. We lived to see the first gameplay from GRID Legends, announced at EA Play Live 2021. Codemasters, a studio specializing in racing games, has something to prove with this title - especially after the not entirely successful game that turned out to be GRID and DiRT 5. Fortunately, the title currently being prepared by the team looks quite good. In fact, there is nothing surprising about it; we also learned the game's release date - it will launch on February 25, 2022 on PC, PS4, PS5, XOne and XSX|S. And what does it look like in action? Check it out for yourself - the 17-minute long footage below should be enough to form your own opinion.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 11 DAYS AGO