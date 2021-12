Control and prevention are always the first line of defense in any situation. To avoid significant damage from a fire outbreak, you genuinely need ideas and tactics that will come in helpful during a house fire. Fire is destructive, and you must exercise caution since a house fire may quickly escalate into a fast-moving, life-threatening tragedy in as little as two minutes. Thus the notion, “You do not play with fire,” shows how dangerous fire is and the emergency response to an outbreak.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 12 DAYS AGO