The Matrix Awakens Looks Spectacular? New Clip From The Matrix Resurrections

The Game Awards gala will take place today, and it's expected to be full of various surprises. We'll be able to watch it in several places, including YouTube and Twitch. The year is slowly coming to an end, but the last big industry event is still ahead of us. The Game Awards, organized by the famous journalist Geoff Keighley, is one of the most important awards ceremony for the best games and the most important people associated with digital entertainment in a given year. If you are curious who will enjoy the statuettes this time (the full list of nominees can be found here), we invite you to watch this event. The broadcast will start at 4 pm PT and will last until about 7 pm. It will be available on YouTube (player placed below), Twitch, Twitter and Facebook. Of course, all the most important moments of the event will be recorded in the form of news on our website.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 6 DAYS AGO