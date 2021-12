From Software gave fans another in-depth look at Elden Ring during The Game Awards, showing off a new trailer. This followed on the heels of a lengthy gameplay trailer the other month that dove into the game world, mechanics, and characters. Elden Ring releases for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X, Xbox One, and PC on February 25, 2022. While the game has been available to preorder for months, multiple collector's editions just became available. Considering how much of a dedicated following From Software has, it seems likely that these collector's editions will sell out, so you may want to preorder sooner rather than later.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 5 DAYS AGO