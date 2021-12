After giving us Harlem earlier this month, Prime Video has another exciting new series coming our way. From the mind of Jason Katims, As We See It is a coming-of-age dramedy that follows three roommates on the autism spectrum as they navigate the struggles and triumphs of "a world that eludes them." The show stars Rick Glassman, Albert Rutecki, and Sue Ann Pien, who all identify as living on the autism spectrum. Joining them are Sosie Bacon, Chris Pang, and Joe Mantegna. We already have a trailer and first-look photos, so now all we have to do is just wait for it to arrive on Prime Video.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 7 DAYS AGO